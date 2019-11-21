‘Black Summer’ Season 2: Netflix Renews Hit Zombie Show

Black Summer turned out to be a hit zombie series for Netlfix, and now it’s been announced that the streaming service has renewed the show for a second season. According to THR, Black Summer Season 2 will run for eight episodes and will go into production sometime next year in Canada. Black Summer stars Jaime King as Rose, a mother who winds up separated from her daughter during the beginning days of a zombie apocalypse. Determined to be reunited with her child, Rose sets out on a quest to find the girl. Along the way, she joins a band of survivors who are seeking refuge, and together they support one another during the terrifying time.

The series is a spinoff of the SyFy series Z Nation, which debuted in 2014 and ran for five seasons. However, Z Nation air its finale in 2018. Black Summer then debuted on Netflix in April of this year.

In addition to King, Black Summer also stars Justin Chu Cary, Christine Lee, Sal Velez Jr., and Kelsey Flower.

So excited to announce Black Summer season to you proud to star and produce this series with the most incredible human beings and artists! @netflix #blacksummer https://t.co/5M2woGeYRX — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) November 20, 2019

Season 1 of Black Summer has been a hit with not only fans, but critics as well. The season currently holds a 75 percent Fresh Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Black Summer has enough undead carnage and a sinewy pace to please zombie fans, but the series suffers from scant characterization and doesn’t add much storytelling meat to the genre’s gnawed-on bone,” the Critics Consensus section reads.

This wasn’t the best zombie series I’ve ever seen but every so often over the past few months, I’ve thought about that finale which is an accomplishment considering how much TV I watch & promptly forget all about so this piques my interest. https://t.co/mVbTxYl1tN — Jetgirl Says Stuff (@jetgirl78) November 20, 2019

Many have since takenn to social media to comment on the show coming back for a second season, with one person writing, “Black Summer still feels very slept-on, but it shouldn’t be. It’s a grittier, more raw take of #TheWalkingDead. So, this is wonderful news!”

“Man I thought this was a done deal already. lol Glad it was renewed,” someone else tweeted.

At this time, Black Summer Season 2 does not have an announced premiere date.

Photo Credit: Netflix