Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 10)

Netflix's content catalogue is expanding. This week, as the streamer continues to drop new titles from its July 2023 list of titles, 18 new arrivals will be stocked on the shelves of Netflix's streaming library. Along with two licensed titles - Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – this week's additions include 16 new and returning Netflix original series and films, the most-anticipated of those being Bird Box Barcelona. A follow-up to the streamer's hit 2018 Sandra Bullock-starring thriller, the movie stars Mario Casas and Georgina Campbell. This week's roundup also includes titles like Unknown: Killer Robots, the latest installment in Netflix's four-part docuseries, Quarterback, Netflix's first partnership with the NFL, and Sugar Rush: The Baking Point, the streamer's Mexican adaptation of the hit show Sugar Rush. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Unknown: Killer Robots Premiere Date: Monday, July 10

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "UNKNOWN is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world's oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within."

'Quarterback' Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "As Netflix's first partnership with the NFL, Quarterback is a new Netflix sports series that takes a unique look at each season, told through the lens of NFL quarterbacks. For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic'd up for every single game of a season. The series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families. The series features behind-the-scenes of the biggest moments of the season, as Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards; Cousins engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota took over as the starting quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions. Executive Producers include Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz for Omaha Productions; Keith Cossrow, Patrick Kelleher, Ross Ketover, and Hans Schroeder for NFL Films."

'Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A Mexican adaptation of the hit show Sugar Rush, in which six teams of bakers compete against each other with delicious recipes and one key ingredient: time. One team of two will be eliminated at the end of each episode until the grand finale, when one will be crowned the winner and will get the grand prize."

'Sonic Prime: Season 2 Premiere Date: Thursday, July 13

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "It's the Sonic you know and love until an incredible twist thrusts Sonic into a new adventure featuring a reinvented cast and Sonic like you've never seen him before, where the fate of the multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic's adventure is about more than a race to save the universe from the evil machinations of his longtime nemesis Dr. Eggman and his army of badnik robots, it's a race to save his friends, friends that he took for granted."

'Bird Box Barcelona Premiere Date: Friday, July 14

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/10/23

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/11/23

Nineteen to Twenty (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/12/23

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (PL) – NETFLIX FILM

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 7/13/23

Burn the House Down (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES

Devil's Advocate (KW) – NETFLIX SERIES

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Survival of the Thickest – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/14/23

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (IL) – NETFLIX SERIES

Five Star Chef (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES

Love Tactics 2 (TR) – NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES