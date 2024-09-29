One of our favorite streaming game shows has a new spinoff, and you can watch the first three episodes right now. Survival Series, a trivia series on WrestleTalk's partsFUNknown, has spun-off a new movie-centric iteration, CutScene Presents Survival Series.

The original Survival Series saw Trident Digital Media staffers, colleagues and celebrity guests all try to list off wrestlers/events tied to specific professional wrestling categories. The person with the most correct answers before entering three incorrect guesses wins. With this new version on the CutScene YouTube channel, the same format applies. However, each episode's category is film-based.

The first three episodes of CutScene Presents Survival Series have challenged contestants to list every Marvel Cinematic Universe installment (in reverse chronological order), every Pixar movie and every Dreamworks Animation film. Participants have included actress Tegan Verheul, Trident Digital Media CCO Oli Davis, WrestleTalk's Luke Owen, comedian Sullivan Brown and online games personality Ash Millman. Masked WrestleTalk/partsFUNknown personality Tempest hosts the CutScene spinoff, just as he does the original version.

The first three episodes have been really fun. It shows off the Survival Series format's strength — fun personalities thrown into a stressful trivia challenge — in a more accessible format. If you've ever seen the show pop up in your YouTube feed but weren't into wrestling-based topics, this new movie version might be perfect for you.