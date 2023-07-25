Beloved Canceled ABC Series Is Hitting Netflix Next Week

Over 13 years since it came to an end, Ugly Betty is coming to Netflix! The streamer has announced that the America Ferrera-led ABC rom-com will officially be landing in exactly one week, on Tuesday, August 1. Based on the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea, the series ran for four seasons on ABC and capped at 85 episodes. While Ugly Betty started out as a success on the network, viewers did drop during the third season, and despite getting paired with Modern Family and Cougar Town during the back half of Season 4, ABC canceled it in January 2010, not even a month after the scheduling change.

Along with America Ferrera, Ugly Betty starred an ensemble cast that included Eric Mabius, Alan Dale, Tony Plana, Ana Ortiz, Ashley Jensen, Vanessa Williams, Michael Urie, and Kevin Sussman, along with plenty of others. While the series is currently streaming on Hulu, it will hopefully have another resurgence on Netflix when it gets added because no matter how long it's been, Ugly Betty will definitely always be a beloved series.

All four seasons of Ugly Betty are coming to Netflix (in The US) — one week from today! pic.twitter.com/lUIy0fn8Ar — Netflix (@netflix) July 25, 2023

The show, which premiered in 2006, centers on Ferrera's Betty Suarez, who lands a job at a prestigious fashion magazine, despite her lack of style. In recent years, there has been talks of an Ugly Betty reboot, even as recently as last month. Michael Urie, who portrayed Marc St. James, weighed in on a potential Ugly Betty reboot, noting that he thinks it's time to do one. It's very possible that depending on how well the series does on Netflix, maybe that could make more people interested and see that fans also want a reboot, especially since it was canceled and there was no proper ending.

For now, fans will just have to relive Ugly Betty's glory days when the show finally hits Netflix next week. It's unknown how long the series will be on the streamer for and if it will be leaving Hulu, but at least the show will be coming to Netflix regardless. It's been 13 years since the series ended, so it has been a long time, at least for some, since they were with Betty Suarez and co. It's definitely going to be nice to watch the series again, especially for those that don't have Hulu and haven't been able to watch it before. Be sure to tune into Netflix next Tuesday, August 1 to watch Ugly Betty.