Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 24)

Netflix will end July on a high note. After stocking dozens of titles in its streaming library during the first few weeks of the month, the streamer is set to bring 20 new titles to subscribers during the final full week of July, with this week's lineup including 18 new and returning Netflix original series and films. The roster of titles arriving this week gives subscribers plenty to get excited about. Along with brand new additions like the true crime documentary The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders and the Netflix Family Title Dew Drop Diaries, several titles will return to the streamer with brand new seasons. The popular Brazilian crime teen drama Sintonia will return with its fourth season, with the recently-debuted Netflix original documentary Unknown dropping its latest installment, Cosmic Time Machine, Monday. Meanwhile, after dropping the first part of Season 3 late last month, The Witcher will return with the second half of its third season this week.

'Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine Premiere Date: Monday, July 24

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "With unique access behind-the-scenes to NASA's ambitious mission to launch the James Webb Space Telescope, we follow a team of engineers and scientists as they take the next giant leap in our quest to understand the universe."

'Sintonia: Season 4' Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 25

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Told through three characters' perspectives, the story of Sintonia explores the universe of music, crime, and religion in São Paulo's capital. Doni, Nando, and Rita all grew up together in the same favela, where they were influenced by the draw of funk, drug trafficking, and the evangelical church. Despite them following very different paths, the three childhood friends ultimately realize that to achieve their dreams, they'll need to rely on and support each other throughout this journey."

'The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 26

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Teams of the UK's best professional pastry chefs aim to impress with their finest confections in this sibling series to "The Great British Baking Show.""

'The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders' Premiere Date: Thursday, July 27

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "The year 2000 marks the start of a new decade in Mexico City. A number of murders has the capital police at a stalemate: older ladies are being strangled in their own homes. The victims' profiles are causing never-before-seen social outrage and media coverage. The Attorney General's Office is employing all its resources and efforts to capture Mexico's first serial killer. Witnesses describe the suspect as tall, robust, and strong, passing off as a nurse to earn the victims' trust. In January 2006, after more than 40 murders, several failed arrests, and multiple contradictions, a woman is detained in broad daylight. Her name: Juana Barraza. Known in the world of lucha libre as "The Lady of Silence" and baptized by the media as "The Old-Lady Killer", a nickname that is to become part of Mexico's dark history as well as its incomparable pop culture."

'The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2' Premiere Date: Thursday, July 27

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/24/23

Big Eyes

Dew Drop Diaries – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/25/23

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts – NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 7/26/23

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 7/27/23

Happiness For Beginners – NETFLIX FILM

Paradise (DE) – NETFLIX FILM

Today We'll Talk About That Day (ID) – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 7/28/23

A Perfect Story (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES

Captain Fall – NETFLIX SERIES

D.P.: Season 2 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Hidden Strike

How to Become a Cult Leader – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (FR) – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Tailor: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES