Michael Urie Weighs in on Potential 'Ugly Betty' Reboot

Michael Urie is sharing his thoughts on a potential Ugly Betty reboot! The Shrinking star, who portrayed Marc St. James on the ABC dramedy, was recently asked about doing a reboot of the beloved series on Sherri. Via TheWrap, Urie expressed his excitement in a potential new series, noting that it's definitely long overdue.

"Well, I would love that. We would love that," Urie shared. "I think it's time! We should do one!"

The America Ferrera-led series followed the actress' Betty Suarez, who lands a job at a fashion magazine despite her lack of style. It ran for four seasons and 85 episodes on ABC, and it is clearly still loved to this day. Since the series ended back in 2010, a lot has changed since then between technology and fashion, as Michael Urie pointed out.

"This is what's so interesting. It was a show about fashion. And it's been 13 years. Fashion is totally different now, it changes so quickly," Urie explained. "I want to know what we would be wearing now. What trends would we be setting in this fashion world? And, Patricia Field, who was our costume designer [also costume designer for Sex and the City and Emily in Paris], I know she would do it."

It would be interesting to see an Ugly Betty reboot, even if it's a completely new one. Seeing the different styles and how much they've evolved is always one aspect of television that is something to look forward to, depending on what time it's supposed to take place. There could also be a series that takes place in the past, like a prequel that doesn't necessarily connect to the original but still could. Either way, an Ugly Betty reboot would be a dream.

There are a lot of reboots happening these days, whether people want them or not. Between reboots, revivals, prequels, sequels, spinoffs, and more, no matter how much time has passed, it seems like networks are constantly coming up with new ideas to give fan-favorite shows a fresh look. It's clear that at least Michael Urie is interested in Ugly Betty returning in some way, and it wouldn't be surprising if the cast feels the same way.

Hopefully, an Ugly Betty reboot happens in the future, but for now, fans will just have to hope and wait. In the meantime, though, all four seasons of the dramedy are streaming on Hulu. So even if a reboot or revival doesn't happen, at least for now, fans can still watch the original as much as they want.