'BEEF': Steven Yeun Getting Rave Reviews for Biggest TV Role Since Grisly 'Walking Dead' Death

Steven Yeun won the hearts of TV watchers with his portrayal of The Walking Dead's Glenn Rhee in the early scenes of the AMC zombie drama. His character's death served as one of the most iconic moments of the series, and it left fans devastated. Luckily, Yeun's career kept growing, as he landed tons of voiceover work (Voltron: Legendary Defender, Invincible, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, Tuca & Bertie) and key roles in acclaimed movies (Nope, Minari, Okja, Sorry to Bother You). Now he's returned to the live-action TV space via a leading role in Netflix's BEEF.

This return, which pairs him with Ali Wong, sees Yeun flex all different parts of his acting abilities. He plays depressed handyman Danny, who escalates a road rage situation and swears vengeance against the other driver. His journey throughout the 10-episode show is a rollercoaster, giving fans one of the most riveting Netflix shows ever.

Continue on to see what are saying about Steven Yeun's performance in BEEF.