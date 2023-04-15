'BEEF': Steven Yeun Getting Rave Reviews for Biggest TV Role Since Grisly 'Walking Dead' Death
Steven Yeun won the hearts of TV watchers with his portrayal of The Walking Dead's Glenn Rhee in the early scenes of the AMC zombie drama. His character's death served as one of the most iconic moments of the series, and it left fans devastated. Luckily, Yeun's career kept growing, as he landed tons of voiceover work (Voltron: Legendary Defender, Invincible, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, Tuca & Bertie) and key roles in acclaimed movies (Nope, Minari, Okja, Sorry to Bother You). Now he's returned to the live-action TV space via a leading role in Netflix's BEEF.
This return, which pairs him with Ali Wong, sees Yeun flex all different parts of his acting abilities. He plays depressed handyman Danny, who escalates a road rage situation and swears vengeance against the other driver. His journey throughout the 10-episode show is a rollercoaster, giving fans one of the most riveting Netflix shows ever.
Continue on to see what are saying about Steven Yeun's performance in BEEF.
Steven Yeun Impresses as Danny in 'BEEF'
Checking out #Beef on #Netflix. Steven Yeun is so good. pic.twitter.com/ojzmJOUETn— Adam B. Carlson (@MNVikingZombie) April 15, 2023
"Steven Yeun is so good in beef," one person tweeted. A second person wrote, "watching Beef has convinced me Steven Yeun is one of the greatest actors in his generation."
'BEEF' Is Earning Steven Yeun Lots of New Fans
I'm four episodes into the new Netflix series Beef and I'm really impressed with Steven Yeun's acting. I never heard of him before and now he's already one of my favorite actors.— Dave Brink (@GenuineComics) April 15, 2023
"Finally finished BEEF. Its easily one of the best shows Netflix have released in years," a third fan wrote. "I have a new respect for Steven Yeun. I knew he was good but he blew me away in this. He's seriously talented. Ali Wong was fantastic too."
The 'BEEF' Church Scene Where Steve Yeun's Danny Cries Earn Particular Praise
Steven Yeun is brilliant#BEEFNetflix pic.twitter.com/xALxv2UKjy— may (@gongjicheoIs) April 6, 2023
"Steven Yeun's acting in the church scene in Beef 1x03 was so good," one viewer wrote on the moving scene, "like he didn't even say a word but the way he broke down crying... He's an incredible actor."
Steven Yeun Even Showed off His Music Skills by Singing Incubus' "Drive"
dear netflix, kindly release the full version of steven yeun’s drive by incubus. tysm. #beefnetflix pic.twitter.com/5G70syVinz— CJ (@christianfreo) April 7, 2023
"Ok listen. That scene in Beef where Steven Yeun strums the guitar while singing Drive by Incubus? It shall live rent free in my mind for a long time," another Netflix viewer wrote. "I need a full video of Steven Yeun's Drive cover, absolutely. He could act, but he could ACTUALLY sing too? So good!"
All Episodes of 'BEEF'Are Now Streaming on Netflix
Started watching Steven Yeun’s #Beef show on Netflix today. On ep 5 so far but his performance in ep 3… just wow! Got me a bit emotional ngl. I’ve missed seeing him on screen ❤️ #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/4p4RwPCvwl— Skymiibo (@SkymiiboTWD) April 15, 2023
"One episode in and can confirm #Beef on Netflix is brilliant," another Netflix viewer wrote. "Steven Yeun is the stone-cold business."