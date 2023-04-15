'BEEF' Fans Debate: Who's the Real Villain of the Netflix Show?

BEEF is dominating the Netflix charts right now, all while winning over TV critics. However, fans of the Netflix Original show have one raging debate now that they've watched all 10 episodes of the dramedy: Who is the real villain of BEEF? There's Amy (Ali Wong), the businesswoman who set off the entire rivalry. There's Danny, Steven Yeun's handyman who took the beef to new heights and wouldn't let it go. There are also clearly awful people like Danny's cousin Isaac, the shady convict played by artist David Choe (who also has a questionable reputation in real life). You can have all kinds of reactions to the thrilling Netflix series, which is one reason it's so good. The debate has been popping up on Instagram via The Shade Room, as well just around Twitter from BEEF viewers giving their thoughts. Continue on to hear different takes on Netflix's BEEF.

Steve Yeun's Danny Is Getting a Lot of Heat View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) "I mean they has their moments but for me it was B!!!!! (Daniel Cho)," one person commented. "Soooo wrong for not mailing his brother's college applications… he kept trying to convince himself that he was keeping his brother together, meanwhile he was being the crutch holding him back and manipulating him, killing his confidence.. Paul needs to grow up and learn life for himself, but his brother hasn't allowed for it, because he wants him close.. it's heartbreaking."

Some Say Danny Escalating the Road Rage Incident Makes Him the 'BEEF' Villain This Danny guy in BEEF is the real villain. Such a bastard boi — Hauwa 🌟🌬 (@Hauwa_L) April 13, 2023 "Daniel got on my nerves the whole season! He chose to chase! He chose to go to that woman's house! He Chose to take it too far," another fan wrote. A viewer on Twitter wrote, "Danny shouldn't have chased that woman down from the jump."

Amy Deserves Some Blame for the 'BEEF' Beef, Though (Photo: Netflix) "[Amy] for sure. She started the whole thing and kept all the mess going, ruined her family and all," an Instagram commenter wrote. Another person added, "she started it with her unnecessary messiness. People always wanna point out the reaction/pay back but never what led them to do so."

Danny's Cousin Isaac Is Objectively Terrible, Too I'm thinking maybe Isaac. It was his plan to kidnap the girl, he got people killed. Amy & Danny were trash tho! — Pure Honey (@brownsugar0502) April 13, 2023 "Definitely the cousin. He kidnapped the daughter, held her for ransom and threatened to kill her. Not to mention, he tricked his cousin into signing over his business and truck," one Shade Room commenter wrote, while noting, Danny was "a close second. He was too vindictive. He did all that over a honk and middle finger?!?! Seriously dude, go to therapy."

Amy's Husband George Drew Lots of Ire From 'BEEF' Fans Can we all agree that this guy was the real villain? #Beef pic.twitter.com/r6vQeGYni3 — Kimberly Nicole (@Karamelioness) April 14, 2023 "Now that we've all watched BEEF are we all ready to admit that… HE WAS AN ACTUAL VILLAIN AS WELL??!" one viewer tweeted. "I'm tired of y'all tryna paint that man as an innocent, woe-is-me husband."