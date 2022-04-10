Netflix Adds an Extremely Crazy Movie, and Viewers Are Weighing In

Netflix added Sorry to Bother You, one of the wildest comedies in recent memory, to its catalog in March, and viewers are sounding off after watching. Sorry to Bother You, which The Coup frontman Boots Riley directed, is a fantastic and oddball movie starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Steven Yeun and Danny Glover. It’s all about a young slacker (Stanfield) doing what he can to make more money and improve his position in life, all while navigating a relationship with his anti-capitalist artist girlfriend (Thompson).

While that might sound simple, there are plenty of strange and ridiculous turns along the way. We don’t want to spoil the most insane turn of the whole flick, but just know it goes in an extreme, out-of-this-world direction. As PopCulture.com’s own Stephen Andrew wrote, it was “the most creative film” of 2018. While it is surely not for everyone, it definitely will elicit strong responses from Netflix viewers. Scroll through to watch the trailer for the movie and see what people have been saying about Sorry to Bother You.

“I’m currently watching Sorry to Bother You on Netflix and it’s pretty trippy, scary, funny, and speaking subliminal facts at the same time lol,” one Netflix viewer wrote.

“Just saw that Sorry to Bother You is on Netflix so if you haven’t seen one of the best anti-capitalist satires of the last decade, I highly recommend it,” a second person wrote. “It’s so good and wild that it’s Boots Riley’s directorial debut.”

“So.. there’s a film on Netflix called Sorry to Bother You.. and.. wow.. I had NO IDEA it was going to go THAT far if not FURTHER,” a third viewer tweeted.

“Sorry to bother you on Netflix is possibly the weirdest movie I have ever seen and never want to see again,” a less-satisfied watcher wrote. “What in the entire f!”

“Sorry To Bother You is on Netflix and the ending really f—ed me up,” another person wrote. Another watcher added, “Loved it, even if it went a little cuckoo towardthe end.”

One more person tweeted, “Sorry To Bother You is now on Netflix so now y’all really got no reason to NOT watch the greatest metaphorical piece of cinema of the last decade.”