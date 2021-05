✖

The Back to the Future trilogy is leaving Netflix once again. Fans of the films only have until Wednesday, June 30 to catch them on the streaming service. After that, they will just have to buy one of the many, many, many home video releases Universal Pictures has released in the past three decades. The movies frequently leave and come back though, so this departure from Netflix might only last a few months.

Back to the Future (1985), Back to the Future Part II (1989), and Back to the Future Part III (1990) returned to Netflix on May 1. The films were also available for a few months in 2020. When they joined Netflix that time, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that there was a very sloppy edit in Back to the Future Part II, but it was quickly resolved. During one scene in the movie, Marty (Michael J. Fox) thought he got the sports almanac back from Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) only to find out that Biff used the dust jacket to cover his copy of Ooh La La magazine. This shot, vital to the climax of the movie, was briefly missing.

The original Back to the Future celebrated its 36th anniversary this year, but it still remains one of the most beloved movie franchises ever made. Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown, even starred in a Discovery+ series called Expedition: Back to the Future, in which he joined Expedition Unknown host Josh Gates to find a screen-used DeLorean DMC-12. The series was released in March and featured guest appearances from Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, and James Tolkan.

When promoting the new show, Lloyd said one reason the films still connect with audiences has nothing to do with time traveling. At the heart of the film, writers Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis crafted a relateable family story. "Back to the Future, it's Michael J. Fox, his mom, and dad," Lloyd told TooFab. "It's a family picture and they go through some surprising times themselves. All families have that in one way or another. You know everyone relates to that. Everybody relates to Michael J. Fox as a teenager, going through school."

It's also worth noting that the Back to the Future franchise is one of the few that will never see a reboot or another sequel. In an October 2020 interview with Collider, Gale said they told a "complete story" in the original trilogy and also said there is no way to make a BTTF movie without Fox as Marty. Gale also explained that he and Zemeckis have a deal with producer Steven Spielberg that makes it impossible to make another movie without their involvement.

"We didn’t want to be those guys who did a movie that was basically a money grab," Gale said. "Universal says to us, ‘You’d guys would make a whole lot of money,’ but we’re like, ‘Well, we’ve already made a whole lot of money with these movies, and we like them just the way they are. And as proud parents, we’re not going to sell our kids into prostitution.'"