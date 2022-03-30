Beloved Audrey Hepburn Movie Coming to Paramount+

A beloved Audrey Hepburn movie is coming to Paramount+ on Friday to mark the beginning of April. Funny Face is one of many classics in the Paramount Pictures library joining the streaming service. The movie hit theaters in 1957 and is packed with memorable music numbers and wonderful performances.

Funny Face was directed by the late Stanely Donen (Singin’ In The Rain, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers) and stars Hepburn as Jo Stockton, a shop assistant who dismisses the fashion industry. She meets fashion photographer Dick Avery (Fred Astaire), who is on the hunt for models who can “think as well as they look.” Jo initially wants nothing to do with Avery, but she eventually agrees to go to Paris with him, where the two fall in love between performances of classic George and Ira Gershwin songs. Kay Thompson also stars as Maggie Prescott.

The movie gets its title from the 1927 Broadway musical of the same name, but it has nothing to do with it beyond including four of its songs. The Gershwin classics included are “How Long Has This Been Going On?,” “Funny Face,” “He Loves and She Loves,” “Clap Yo’ Hands,” and “‘S Wonderful.”

Funny Face is famous for Hepburn’s astonishing costumes designed by Hubert de Givenchy. Photographer Richard Avedon also designed the opening title sequence. Funny Face earned Oscar nominations for Best Writing, Story and Screenplay-Written Directly for the Screen; Best Costume Design; Best Cinematography; and Best Art Direction-Set Decoration.

Although many of Hepburn’s most famous films were made by Paramount Pictures, only Breakfast at Tiffany’s is available on Paramount+. Funny Face will join it soon, but there are so many more that could be available. Roman Holiday, Sabrina and War and Peace were all made for Paramount. The late Hepburn won the Best Actress Oscar for Roman Holiday and is a member of the EGOT Club.

There are many other important titles joining Paramount+ on April 1, including some movies not made at Paramount. Ali, Catch Me If You Can, Bugsy, Forrest Gump, Hair, Little Miss Sunshine, Office Space, Panic Room, Pulp Fiction, The Conversation, The Long Goodbye, The Thin Red Line, Titanic and Top Gun all appear on Paramount+ in April. The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II and The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone are joining Paramount+. The Offer, a limited series about the making of The Godfather, premieres on April 28.