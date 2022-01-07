Rooney Mara to Play Beloved, Iconic Actress But Social Media Has a Netflix Star in Mind

It was announced on Thursday that two-time Oscar nominee Rooney Mara would be playing Iconic actress Audrey Hepburn In a new biopic from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. Variety reported that the project had been picked up by Apple, but that its plot was being kept under wraps.

Hepburn was an EGOT winner who starred In classics like Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Charade, Sabrina, and My Fair Lady. She passed away in 1993 at the age of 63. Mara was Oscar-nominated for her roles in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Carol and was last seen in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. Hwoever, despite Mara’s credentials, Twitter convinced itself that Emily in Paris star Lily Collins fit the bill better.

“No one thought Kristen Stewart could pull off playing Princess Diana and she nailed it. Lily Collins would have 100% done the same with the Audrey Hepburn role if she had the chance,” tweeted one fan. Collins definitely has the look to pull off Hepburn, as exemplified by a Tatler photoshoot from 2011 where she channeled classic Hollywood starlet.

“Lily Collins did everything except produce a biopic starring her as Audrey Hepburn. I know she mad Rooney Mara beat her to the punch,” tweeted another fan. “lily collins this was supposed to be YOUUUU,” tweeted another. While Collins may bear a more striking resemblance to Hepburn than Mara, it’s hard to argue that they’re in the same acting league. “Everyone saying if Lily Collins was busy… no she wasn’t, Rooney could do Emily in Paris but Lily could never do The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” pointed out one Twitter user. “If I see one more tweet saying that Lily Collins would have been a better option to play Audrey Hepburn instead of Rooney Mara, I’ll commit a crime,” joked another stan.