EGOT (Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony) Winners: Every Member of the Exclusive Group

On Sunday night during the 94th Academy Awards, Hamilton creator could join another exclusive group. He could become the latest member of the EGOT Club since he is nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar for “Dos Orguitas” from Disney’s Encanto. Miranda, who already has two Primetime Emmy Awards, three Tony Awards, and three Grammy Awards, would become the first person to join the EGOT Club in two years (even if he’s unable to attend the ceremony in-person).

This is Miranda’s second chance at winning an Oscar. In 2016, he was nominated for “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana, but he lost to “City of Stars” from La La Land. He won his first Emmy for the song “Bigger!,” which he and Tom Kitt wrote for the 67th Tony Awards. He won a second Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for Hamilton in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, two of Miranda’s Tonys are for Hamilton. In 2016, he won Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. He won his first Tony in 2008 for his In The Heights score. Miranda won the Best Musical Theater Album Grammy for In The Heights in 2009 and Hamilton in 2016. His third Grammy came in 2018 when he won Best Song Written for Visual Media for “How Far I’ll Go.”

The most recent person to join the EGOT Club is Alan Menken, who is best known for writing dozens of classic Disney songs. He finally joined the club in 2020 when he won a Daytime Emmy for “Waiting in the Wings,” a song he wrote for Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure. Scroll on to meet the 16 EGOT winners.

Alan Menken

Composer Alan Menken, the most recent member of the EGOT Club, is the second-most prolific Oscar winner in the bunch. The only member with more Oscars is another composer, Alfred Newman. Menken has:

8 Oscars: Best Original Score for The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin; Best Original Musical or Comedy Score for Pocahontas; and Best Original Song for “Under the Sea,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Whole New World,” and “Colors of the Wind”

1 Daytime Emmy Award: Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program for “Waiting in the Wings” from Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

11 Grammy Awards: Best Recording for Children for The Little Mermaid; Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television for “Under the Sea,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Whole New World,” and “Colors of the Wind”; Best Album for Children for Beauty and the Beast; Song of the Year for “A Whole New World”; Best Musical Album for Children for Aladdin; Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television for Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin; and Best Song Written for Visutal Media for Tangled‘s “I See the Light.”

1 Tony Award: Best Original Score for Newsies

Richard Rodgers

Composer Richard Rodgers (1902-1979) won:

1 Emmy: Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed, Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years (1962)

2 Grammys: Best Show Album, The Sound of Music (1960); Best Original Cast Show Album, No Strings (1962)

1 Oscar: Best Song, “It Might As Well Be Spring” from State Fair (1945)

6 Tonys: three for South Pacific (1950); one each for The King and I (1952), The Sound of Music (1960) and No Strings (1962)

Helen Hayes

Actress Helen Hayes (1900-1993) won:

1 Emmy: Best Actress, Schlitz Playhouse of Stars: Not a Chance (1953)

1 Grammy: Best Spoken Word Recording, Great American Documents (1977)

2 Oscars: Best Actress, The Sin of Madelon Claudet (1932); Best Supporting Actress, Airport (1970)

2 Tonys: Best Actress in a Drama, Happy Birthday (1947); Best Actress in a Drama, Time Remembered (1958)

Rita Moreno

Actress Rita Moreno won:

2 Emmys: Supporting Actress, Variety or Music, The Muppet Show (1977); Lead Actress for Single Appearance in a Comedy or Drama, The Rockford Files (1978)

1 Grammy: Best Recording for Children, The Electric Company (1972)

1 Oscar: Best Supporting Actress, West Side Story (1961)

1 Tony: Best Supporting Actress in a Play, The Ritz (1975)

John Giulgud

Actor Sir John Gielgud (1904-2000) won:

1 Emmy: Best Actor in a Miniseries or Special, Summer’s Lease (1991)

1 Grammy: Best Spoken World Album, Ages of Man (1979)

1 Oscar: Best Supporting Actor, Arthur (1981)

2 Tonys: Outstanding Foreign Company, The Importance of Being Earnest (1948); Best Director of a Drama, Big Fish, Little Fish (1961)

Audrey Hepburn

Actress Audrey Hepburn (1929-1993) won:

1 Emmy: Best Individual Achievement, Informational Programming, Gardens of the World With Audrey Hepburn (1993)

1 Grammy: Best Spoken Word Album for Children, Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales (1994)

1 Oscar: Best Actress, Roman Holiday (1953)

1 Tony: Best Actress in a Drama, Ondine (1954)

Marvin Hamlisch

Composer Marvin Hamlisch (1944-2012) won:

4 Emmys: two for Barbra: The Concert (1995); one each for AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Movies (1999) and Timeless: Live in Concert (2001)

4 Grammys: Best New Artist (1974), Song of the Year (“The Way We Were”), Best Album of the Original Score (“The Way We Were”) and Best Pop Instrumental Performance (“The Entertainer”)

3 Oscars: Best Original Dramatic Score and Best Song, “The Way We Were” (1973) and Best Adapted Score, The Sting (1973)

1 Tony: Best Musical Score, A Chorus Line (1976)

Jonathan Tunick

Composer and music director Jonathan Tunick won:

1 Emmy: Music Direction, Night of 100 Stars (1982)

1 Grammy: Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocals, Cleo Laine’s No One Is Alone (1988)

1 Oscar: Best Adapted Score, A Little Night Music (1977)

1 Tony: Best Orchestrations, Titanic (1977)

Mel Brooks

Renaissance man Mel Brooks won:

4 Emmys: Best Writing in Variety, The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special (1967); three awards for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy, Mad About You (1997-99)

3 Grammys: Best Spoken Comedy Album, The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000 (1998); Best Long-Form Music Video, Recording ‘The Producers’ (2002); Best Musical Show Album, The Producers (2002)

1 Oscar: Best Original Screenplay, The Producers (1968)

3 Tonys: Best Musical, Original Score and Book of a Musical, The Producers (2001)

Mike Nichols

Director and performer Mike Nichols (1931-2014) won:

4 Emmys: Best Director of Miniseries, Movie or Special, Wit (2001); Best Made for Television Movie, Wit (2001); Best Directing of Miniseries, Movie or Special, Angels in America (2004); Best Miniseries, Angels in America (2004)

1 Grammy: Best Comedy Performance, An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May (1961)

1 Oscar: Best Director, The Graduate (1967)

10 Tonys: Best Director of a Play, Barefoot in the Park (1964), Luv and The Odd Couple (1965), Plaza Suite (1968), The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1972), The Real Thing (1984), Death of a Salesman (2012); Best Musical, Annie (1977); Best Play, The Real Thing (1984); Best Director of a Musical, Monty Python’s Spamalot (2005)

Whoopi Goldberg

Actress Whoopi Goldberg won:

2 Emmys: Best Special Class Special, Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel (2002); Best Talk Show Host, The View (2009)

1 Grammy: Best Comedy Recording, Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording (1985)

1 Oscar: Best Supporting Actress, Ghost (1990)

1 Tony: Best Musical (producing), Thoroughly Modern Millie (2002)

Scott Rudin

Producer Scott Rudin won:

1 Emmy: Best Children’s Program, He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin’ (1984)

1 Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, The Book of Mormon (2012)

1 Oscar: Best Picture, No Country for Old Men (2007)

12 Tonys: All for producer on the musicals Passion (1994) and The Book of Mormon (2012) and the plays Copenhagen (2000), Doubt (2005), The History Boys (2006), God of Carnage (2009), Fences (2010), Death of a Salesman (2012), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2015), Skylight (2015), The Humans (2016) and A View From the Bridge (2016)

Robert Lopez

Composer Robert Lopez took just 10 years to complete his EGOT. So far, he has won:

2 Emmys: Best Music Direction and Composition, Wonder Pets (2008, 2010)

3 Grammys: Best Musical Theater Album, The Book of Mormon (2012); Best Compilation Soundtrack, Frozen (2015), Best Song for Visual Media, “Let It Go” from Frozen (2015)

1 Oscar: Best Original Song, “Let It Go” from Frozen (2014)

3 Tonys: Best Score, Avenue Q (2004); Best Score and Best Book of a Musical, The Book of Mormon (2011)

John Legend

John Legend is the first African American to complete an EGOT after he won his Emmy on Sept. 9. Here are the awards Legend has won:

1 Oscar: Best Original Song for “Glory” from Selma (2015)

10 Grammys, including Best New Artist (2006) and Best R&B Album for Get Lifted (2006) and Wake Up! (2011)

1 Emmy: Outstanding Variety Special (Live), as a producer on Jesus Christ Superstar (2018)

1 Tony: Best Revival of a Play, as co-producer on Jitney (2017)

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber won his first Grammy and Tony in 1980, and he finally completed his EGOT in 2018. He has won:

1 Oscar: Best Original Song for “You Must Love Me” from Evita (1996)

1 Emmy: Outstanding Variety Special (Live), as a producer on Jesus Christ Superstar (2018)

4 Grammys, including the 1990 Grammy Legend Award

7 Tonys, including a Lifetime Achievement in Theater (2018); and Best Musical for Cats (1983), The Phantom of the Opera (1988), and Sunset Boulevard (1995)

Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice, Lloyd Webber’s frequent lyricist, has shared many of his awards with Lloyd Webber. Here are some of the awards he won: