Paramount+’s ‘Godfather’ Series ‘The Offer’ Gets Release Date

The Offer, the highly-anticipated limited series about the making of The Godfather, finally has a premiere date. The first three episodes will be released on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 28. The remaining seven episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays.

The series stars Miles Teller as The Godfather producer Albert S. Ruddy, who won the 1973 Best Picture Oscar for the film. Ruddy, now 91, serves as an executive producer on the series. The rest of the main cast features Matthew Goode as then-Paramount chief Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi as mobster Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as director Francis Ford Coppola, and Burn Gorman as Charles Bludhorn, whose Gulf & Western owned Paramount during the 1970s. Colin Hanks, Juno Temple, Justin Chambers and Patrick Gallo also star. Michael Gandolfini, the son of James Gandolfini and star of The Many Saints of Newark, was cast as businessman Andy Calhoun.

The Offer was created by Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora) and directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman). Nikki Toscano also wrote episodes of the show and served as executive producer.

The Godfather is considered one of the best movies ever made. The movie is based on the book by Mario Puzo and directed by Coppola. It won Best Picture, Best Actor for Marlon Brando, and Best Adapted Screenplay. It joined the Library of Congress’ U.S. National Film Registry in 1990. Coppola later directed two sequels, The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III (1990).

The Offer was among the first original projects ViacomCBS announced for Paramount+, but production on the show didn’t start until July 2021. The show was originally set to star Armie Hammer as Ruddy, but the actor became a controversial figure in early 2021 after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. In May 2021, Teller boarded the project.

Once filming got underway, it still was not smooth sailing. In September, the Daily Mail reported that production was halted after Teller “refused” to get a COVID vaccination or even be tested. A source claimed he “brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to be shut down.” Teller’s publicist, Lauren Hozempa, denied the report. “Your facts are incorrect,” she told the outlet. A Paramount Television Studios representative confirmed production was paused, but filming resumed by the time the Daily Mail published its report.