'Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love' Co-Creator Seth Kurland 'So Proud' of Series in Wake of Cancellation

Seth Kurland is speaking out after Netflix canceled Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love after just a single two-part season. In an Instagram post shared shortly after the series' cancellation was confirmed, Kurland celebrated the many successes of the series and applauded those who helped bring it to life.

Sharing a screenshot of a YouTube page boasting clips from the multi-camera sitcom, Kurland, who co-created Ashley Garcia with Mario Lopez, lauded that he was "so proud of this show and everyone who worked on it." Reminiscing on the "many amazing moments on and off stage," he encouraged fans to relive some of those moments by checking out a YouTube channel "where you can see a few of our musical moments."

Kurland's post was met with a wave of support from fans of the series, many of whom were saddened to learn of its cancellation. Responding, director Jody Hahn said that while she was "so sad the show is ending," she felt "so lucky to have gotten the chance to be there from the beginning!" Hahn added that "working with you all was truly one of the highlights of my career!" Another person wrote, "so proud of this show! What an amazingly, talented group. Thank you for everything!"

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love premiered Part 1 in February of this year. The series followed 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics genius, engineer, and rocket scientist Ashley Garcia, who moves in with her Uncle Victor from the other side of the country for a chance to work for NASA. It starred Paulina Chavez and Jencarlos Canela, with Lopez also having a recurring role.

Just two months after premiering Part 2 in July, it was confirmed on Monday that the series would not be renewed for an additional season. According to Deadline, the series will conclude with a Christmas special, in December. The episode was written and filmed before the coronavirus shutdown began in Hollywood.

All 14 episodes of Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love are available for streaming on Netflix. The Christmas special does not yet have an exact premiere date.