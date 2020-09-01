Netflix Viewers Are Disappointed Over 'Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love' Cancellation

Netflix pulled a surprise cancellation of two shows on Monday according to Deadline, The Big Show Show, which starred the professional WWE wrestler, and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love. The latter has left many viewers feeling frustrated at the streaming service’s decision to axe the series after just two seasons.

Created by Mario Lopez, who famously played A.C. Slater in Saved by the Bell, and Seth Kurland, the comedy focused on the title character, played by Paulia Chavez, and her pursuit of an opportunity to work for NASA. The 15-year-old prodigy was joined in the show by her Uncle Victor, whom she moves in with to be closer to the space station. Her uncle was portrayed by Jencarlos Canela. The series released just two seasons, called parts. It was first dropped in February and later saw its second installment come out on July 20.

The series will have one final episode air as a Christmas special was already planned and will continue forward despite the cancellation. Despite that, fans of the show are ticked off that another Netflix show has bitten the dust. Here’s a look at some of the most notable reactions in the wake of the news.