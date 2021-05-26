Apple TV+'s 'Trying' Season 2: Nikki Hits Major Breaking Point in Exclusive Sneak Peek of Episode 3

✖

Just two episodes into the series’ sophomore season and things are already coming to a head on the Apple TV+ original Trying with one very agitated yet comical moment taking place. In an exclusive for PopCulture.com ahead of Friday’s new episode titled “Big Heads,” Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) head to Cornwall for a funeral, but as a reminder from Jason’s past threatens to come between them and circumstances continually changing in their adoption journey, Nikki finally hits a breaking point.

In the sneak peek preview shared by Apple TV+ for the third episode of Season 2, Nikki takes a shovel to Jason’s parents’ shed while shouting, “Why is everything so hard?” as she attempts to knock the wooden structure down. Acknowledging she got ahead of herself in front of Jason’s family, the heated moment sparks his mother Sandra (Paula Wilcox) to join in most comically, airing her own grievances over a deceased relative’s early demise. “Why did you die before I rang you back?” Sandra screams while Nikki carries on and yells over her irritation at people who say, “Prosecco O’Clock.”

Apple TV+’s Trying premiered its eight-episode second season on May 21 with the first two episodes leading the way, followed by one episode a week every Friday. The series, created by Andy Wolton, which follows the continuing journey of a couple trying to navigate the adoption process, has already been renewed for a third season.

In an exclusive with PopCulture ahead of the season premiere, Smith and Spall revealed how they were happy not only to be back for a story that is so down-to-earth and relatable for viewers alike but thrilled to be part of a story that is the “perfect balance of comedy and pathos.”

“It’s such a joy of a job,” Smith told PopCulture, admitting her love for the show was prompted from the very first time she read the script. “I just flicked through page to page after page. I found it hilarious at one minute, and I was crying the next, and I found that was a pattern that kind of followed through. I knew I had to be part of this show.”

The 34-year-old shared how she related to her character of Nikki Newman and enjoyed understanding the dynamic between her on-screen persona and that of Spall’s Jason Ross. “And then to get to do it with Series 1, and see what we’d made to come out, and the joy in the heart of that show was really special; then to get to do it again for Series 2 — what a joy. It’s such a brilliant show and also such a brilliant show to shine a light on a subject matter that I think is not necessarily represented enough and great to give a voice to that in some way.”

Spall echoed Smith’s sentiments, revealing how the show is one of his “favorite things” to do thanks to his co-star. “It felt like what I’d been waiting for because it feels like the sort of show that I’d like to watch,” Spall said. “It’s got that sort of perfect balance of comedy and pathos, and I get to hang out with Esther all day, which is a great pleasure. We really get on. She’s my favorite person I’ve ever done acting with.”

A new episode of Trying’s premieres every Friday exclusively on Apple TV+ with the first season in its entirety, now available to stream. For more on the show and all your favorite stars and streaming series, stay tuned to the latest from PopCulture.com.