'Trying' Stars Esther Smith, Rafe Spall Speak out Over Season 3 Renewal of Apple TV+ Series (Exclusive)

After it was announced this past March that Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed comedy Trying was renewed for Season 3 ahead of its Season 2 premiere on May 21, the stars of the London-based comedy expressed their humble delight over the news. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the show’s two lead stars, Esther Smith and Rafe Spall, expressed how they were happy not only to be back for a story that is so down-to-earth and relatable for viewers alike but thrilled to be part of a story that is the “perfect balance of comedy and pathos.”

“It’s such a joy of a job,” Smith told PopCulture. “When I very first read Series 1, I was sat in a cafe, and I just flicked through page to page after page. I found it hilarious at one minute and I was crying the next, and I found that was a pattern that kind of followed through. I knew I had to be part of this show.” The 34-year-old adds how she really related to the character of Nikki Newman and enjoyed understanding the dynamic between her on-screen persona and that of Spall’s Jason Ross. “And then to get to do it with Series 1, and see what we’d made to come out, and the joy in the heart of that show was really special; then to get to do it again for Series 2 — what a joy. It’s such a brilliant show and also such a brilliant show to shine light on a subject matter that I think is not necessarily represented enough and great to give a voice to that in some way.”

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Spall echoed Smith’s sentiments, admitting the show is one of his “favorite things” to do. “It felt like what I’d been waiting for because it feels like the sort of show that I’d like to watch,” the 38-year-old said. “It’s got that sort of perfect balance of comedy and pathos, and I get to hang out with Esther all day, which is a great pleasure. We really get on. She’s my favorite person I’ve ever done acting with.”

Joking how Spall’s comment was “so sweet,” she ought to “write it down,” he later reveals that the pair had never met before filming the series despite their on-screen chemistry suggesting otherwise. “Esther and I were asked to audition together in a chemistry test to prove to a group of people that we had chemistry, which is always a bit daunting — a bit strange because it could potentially not be there. But it’s like alchemy, it either exists, or it doesn’t, and thankfully it did, which makes it all very easy,” the award-winning actor said. “I’d like to say it’s difficult, but it isn’t. It’s easy. The acting in this show is really, really easy because the writing’s lovely, Esther’s so good, and yeah, it’s a really lovely thing to do.”

Trying Season 1 and 2 are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.