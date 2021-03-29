Apple TV+ Renews Acclaimed Comedy 'Trying' for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

✖

The Apple TV+ critically acclaimed comedy-drama, Trying, is getting an early Season 3 renewal ahead of its sophomore premiere this May. In a press release shared Thursday from Apple TV+, the series, starring Esther Smith (Black Mirror) and Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) will premiere globally on Friday, May 14 with new episodes dropping weekly and more to come as the streaming giant shared the series would return for a third season.

Season 2 of Trying will continue its focus on a couple, Nikki and Jason, continuing to navigate the adoption process with the help of their social worker Penny (Imelda Staunton). As the press release further states, with the two having been approved in the Season 1 finale, they discover how being matched with a child is not as easy as they had hoped. With the help of Penny and her insight into the process, Nikki and Jason try everything they can. However, things take a turn when Nikki meets a little girl named Princess at an adoption event, believing this is the child for them. But there are a number of obstacles in Nikki's plan that prove to be a feat in and of itself.

In an interview with Collider last spring, Spall shared how humble he was to be a part of the series, which not only has a "good script," but one that relies on the dynamic between the two leads. "[The] chemistry in this show was paramount," he said. "It was important, between Esther and myself. The creators of the show knew that was the most important thing, going into it. That was very easy because Esther is very talented and I like her very much, as a person. Creating that sense of history between them and that ease, came very naturally."

He went on to share how being a part of a series among all the streaming content being shared today across platforms is an astonishing thing for an actor, especially with a show that is auteur-led. "It feels like a Golden Age of Television, but there's also a lot out there, so you need to be special to stand out, otherwise, you can disappear," Spall said. "So, it's nice to be the first show that Apple has done out of Europe. That's great. You could say that it's a show that's a specifically English sense of humor, but I'm of the belief that comedy is universal and what's funny is funny."

Smith, Spall and Staunton are joined by their Season 1 co-stars, Ophelia Lovibond, Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd and Robyn Cara for the second set of episodes. The series joins a growing list of Apple TV+ originals that have since received early Season 3 renewals, including Servant, Dickinson and the award-winning Ted Lasso with Jason Sudeikis.