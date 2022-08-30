Apple TV+ Renews Comedy Series for Season 4

Apple TV+ just renewed Trying for another season. The British family comedy is just wrapping up its third season now, with the finale scheduled to air on Friday, Sept. 2. Fans can enjoy that send-off knowing that Season 4 is in the works as well.

Trying stars Esther Smith and Rafe Spall as Nikki Newman and Jason Ross, respectively – a couple trying to have children but experiencing difficulty in conceiving. When natural conception seems unlikely, they try adoption but find that to be extremely complicated as well. The show premiered in May of 2020 and was renewed after each season with eight episodes per season. According to a report by Deadline, Apple announced the renewal on Tuesday.

Trying was created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton. Smith and Spall have both been confirmed to be returning for the new season. The main cast also includes Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd and Robyn Cara. Brooke just made headlines with her brief but heartbreaking performance on House of the Dragon – HBO's prequel to Game of Thrones.

Trying is the fourth Apple TV+ original series ever to make it to Season 4, along with Mythic Quest and For All Mankind. Mythic Quest is a workplace comedy co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, starring McElhenney as the egotistical creator of a beloved fantasy video game. However, Season 3 has not even premiered yet. The show got a two-season renewal following the success of Season 2.

Meanwhile, For All Mankind is a sci-fi drama set in a version of 1969 with a fictional history. It imagines how the world would look now if the global "space race" had never fizzled out, and if the Soviet Union had achieved the first moon landing rather than the United States. It centers around a team of scientists and astronauts at NASA rushing to catch up and advance their own technology even faster. The show takes about a 10-year time jump every season, so Season 2 is set in the 1980s, Season 3 in the 1990s and Season 4 will be set in the early 2000s.

While these three will be hitting their momentous fourth seasons soon, they're not necessarily the heaviest hitters for Apple TV+. The streamer is still best known to most viewers for The Morning Show – a drama about a fictional morning news and talk show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, among others. By most metrics, Apple TV+ still does not seem to be a frontrunner in the "streaming wars" but it doesn't seem to be trailing behind either.

The Trying Season 3 finale premieres on Friday, Sept. 2 on Apple TV+. There's no word on when Season 4 may premiere.