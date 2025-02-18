Another Apple TV+ series has been canceled, and this one was done under the radar. Sources close to the production of black comedy series Sunny told Screen Daily back in November that it has been canceled after its 10-episode first season. Produced by A24, the series was created by Katie Robbins and based on the 2018 novel The Dark Manual by Colin O’Sullivan.

Starring Rashida Jones, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, Jun Kunimura, and You, Sunny follows an American woman living in Kyoto whose husband and son vanished in a plane crash. She receives a domestic robot from her husband’s robotics company. A reason has not been given for the cancellation, but it’s possible that it got too expensive shooting in Japan or viewership wasn’t what Apple had hoped. However, Sunny has a 90% approval rating and a 67% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, so a lot of people were leaning towards positive reviews.

Whatever the case may be, Sunny is one of many shows to get axed by Apple TV+ as of late. The streamer canceled The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin in the middle of Season 2’s production after its lead actor “failed to come to work” after Christmas break. The Big Door Prize and Silo were also previously announced to be canceled on Apple TV+.

Whether or not A24 will be shopping around the series or has been shopping around the series is unknown. However, since it has been a few months since the cancellation, that doesn’t seem likely, but stranger things have certainly happened. It is disappointing that the show was canceled since it ended on a cliffhanger in September. It doesn’t seem like that will be resolved, so fans will just have to continue theorizing about what was to happen next.

At the very least, while Apple TV+ has seen some cancellations, there have also been quite a lot of renewals. The streamer recently renewed Shrinking, Slow Horses, Sugar, Acapulco, and Criminal Record, to name a few. There have also been reports of a fourth season of Ted Lasso possibly coming in the near future. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, all signs are pointing in the right direction. There is still quite a lot to look forward to on Apple TV+, and Season 1 of Sunny is still streaming, which is better than nothing.