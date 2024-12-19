Apple TV+ is concluding its award-winning post-apocalyptic drama Silo. The Rebecca Ferguson-starring drama on Monday was renewed for two more seasons, with the streamer announcing that Season 4 will bring the series, currently in the middle of its second season, to a “final, thrilling chapter.”

“It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons,” showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost said. “With the final two chapters of ‘Silo,’ we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

Developed by Yost from a novel series by author Hugh Howey, Silo tells the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth who live in a giant underground silo that protects them from a toxic and deadly world above ground. Ferguson portrays Juliette Nichols, a generator engineer who works in the lowest levels of the bunker, with additional cast including Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Rick Gomez, and Chinaza Uche.

Apple TV+ said that the two-season renewal will allow Yost to tell the complete story of Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels.

“The addictive, inventive and moving ‘Silo’ has had us hooked since day one and we’ve loved watching global audiences become equally enamored with the world that Graham Yost has created,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ said. “As we look to seasons three and four of this ambitious, character-driven sci-fi series, which will conclude Juliette Nichols’ journey and complete Hugh Howey’s epic trilogy of novels. We can’t wait for everyone to experience more of the show’s powerful performances led by the incomparable Rebecca Ferguson, as well as the unexpected twists, turns and surprises that we’ve come to expect from this very human story.”

Ferguson added: “I’ve loved every minute of bringing Juliette to the screen and am immensely proud of what we’ve all created with ‘Silo’ since the first episode. I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey’s books, so I couldn’t be happier that audiences around the world have enthusiastically embraced the show. Alongside our partners at Apple, Graham, and the entire cast and crew, I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale.”

Silo holds a 92% critics score and 65% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it certified fresh in both metrics, and won multiple awards at the 2024 BAFTA Television Craft Awards. The series is currently in the midst of its second season, with Season 2, Episode 6, “Barricades,” set to air on Dec. 20. The season finale is scheduled to debut on Jan. 17.