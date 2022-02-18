Apple TV+’s ‘Suspicion’ Star Noah Emmerich Talks Playing FBI Agent ‘Out of His Element’ in New Thriller Series (Exclusive)

Apple TV+’s newest thriller series, , is full of twists and turns, and series actor Noah Emmerich recently opened up about what it was like playing FBI Agent Scott Anderson, a character “out of his element.” “You know, I think what’s interesting about this particular character is that he’s out of his element. He’s not empowered to be in charge like he normally is,” Emmerich told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview.

“He’s in London as a visitor. So he’s confronted with his own impotence contextually, and also with a very different approach to law enforcement or to interrogation, that the British have is very different from the American approach,” he continued. “So his sort of frustration and learning curve is an interesting thing to find someone at that point in their career, very well established, very autonomous, but all of a sudden, sort of somehow neutered, it was, I thought that was an interesting dynamic for the character.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over the years, Emmerich has portrayed law enforcement characters in a multitude of film and TV show projects. So much so that he jokes, “I don’t know if I’m really an FBI agent or if I’m an actor it’s become blurry at this point.” He then admitted that there have been times he’s had to catch himself from forgetting they are all just roles.

“You know, there have been moments along the way where I’ve lost touch with my real identity,” Emmerich explained. “I was shooting a movie called Pride and Glory, a cop movie, and there was a time in there where I started to really feel like I was a cop. I would walk down the streets of New York and I would see a policeman and I’d expect him to salute me cause I outranked him. I realized I needed to take a break from police work.”

Finally, Emmerich confessed that the show being partially set in New York City was a big part of what drew him to the role, since he is a native New Yorker himself. “New York is my first choice, always,” Emmerich said. He then explained, “Although this we shot predominantly in the UK here…I only worked about a week in New York on this, and the other two years was in London. It was meant to be a three or four-month job, but because of COVID, it turned into basically a two year adventure.” The first four episodes of Suspicion are now streaming on Apple TV+, with Episode 4 set to debut on Friday.