Look Inside America’s Most Expensive Home, Bigger Than the White House at $295M

At the time of this writing, a house nicknamed “The One” in southern California is for sale, and its $295 million price tag makes it the most expensive home in America. The building is larger than the White House, and that’s just one of its claims to fame. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can take a tour of this gargantuan property for ourselves.

“The One” is listed for $295 million now, but was reportedly projected to sell for as much as half a billion dollars at one time. Not only is it situated in the wealthiest part of southern California on a 3.8-acre lot with a view, but it was built with every conceivable luxury in place. The house has 105,000 square feet of living space, including 21 bedrooms and 49 bathrooms. From “The One’s” high vantage point, you can look out at the Pacific Ocean on one side, downtown Los Angeles on another, the San Gabriel Mountains on another and Bel Air on the fourth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course, to use all that space requires some creativity. The house comes equipped with five swimming pools in total, counting those indoors and outdoors, and the ones which serve as a “moat” around the house. It also has a private theater with seating for over 40 guests, a 400-foot private running track, a nightclub, a beauty salon, a wellness spa and a 10,000-square-foot sky deck.

If the living space and amenities weren’t enough, the property includes permanent art installations like a rotating statue by Mike Fields, a glass sculpture by Simone Cenedese, an Oto Murano chandelier by Vistosi and butterfly artwork by Stephen Wilson. There are water features, parquet flooring, a four-lane bowling alley, a putting green, a gym, tennis court and a two-story home office/library with a balcony. For wine connasieurs, the cellar can hold 10,000 bottles, and for car collectors the garage can hold at least 30 vehicles including two display turntables.

In terms of price, it’s hard to settle on one number for this behemoth. However, the current asking price of $295 million is well above other recent extravagant home prices. Last year, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen paid $177 million for his mansion in Malibu, and the year before that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos paid $165 million for his home in Beverly Hills. If “The One” is not sold by Feb. 28, it will go to Concierge Auctions.

Of course, something like this needs to be seen to be believed. Here’s are the glimpses we’ve gotten inside the most expensive home in the U.S.

Aerial

From above you can see some of the most lavish parts of the house since the yare on the outside – clearly intended for major parties. The “moat” style pool wraps around the house on the outside along with ample room for seating, dancing or lounging. These luxuries become all the more breathtaking when set against the city skyline and other views beyond.

Indoor/Outdoor

As you can see, the lines between interior and exterior are blurred here, taking full advantage of the Los Angeles climate. These kinds of open-air arrangements are more popular than ever in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dining

A massive room with a two-story ceiling is used here as a dining room, though it’s clear the space is flexible even in these shots.

Office

The house has some secluded spaces as well, proving that it could be a work-from-home dream.

Decor

Here, another sitting room has been decorated with vintage Playboy covers in a built-in glass cabinet.

Theater

The house has a private theater with seating for over 40 people, and it looks like no expense was spared in the staging. For a filmmaker, this would be an incredible asset, though for a casual movie night it might be even better.

Bowling Alley

It wouldn’t be America’s most expensive house if it didn’t have its own private bowling alley, of course.

Salon

The house has a full-on beauty salon for hair and makeup preparations, and it is reportedly fully staffed at the moment as well.

Indoor Pool

On the rare occasion, it gets chilly or rainy outside, the pool party can carry on inside. At the end of the hall, you can see the on-site gym as well.

Exterior

From the outside, the house is like an open-air complex in the sky. It’s hard to imagine living in a place like this full-time, but hopefully, the next owner will put it to good use.