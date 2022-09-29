Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for Returning Shows, Including 'Mythic Quest' and 'Mosquito Coast'

Apple TV+ has announced some premiere dates for a few returning shows, including Mythic Quest and The Mosquito Coast. In a new press release, it was announced that The Mosquito Coast will continue "its high-stakes journey" in Season 2 on Nov. 4. As for "celebrated workplace comedy Mythic Quest" it will be returning for Season 3 on Nov. 11.

The streamer also revealed that "widely acclaimed spy drama" Slow Horses will launch its second season on Dec. 2, and that Independent Spirit Award-nominated anthology Little America will be returning with "eight brand new, heartfelt installments" on Dec. 9. Apple TV+ went on to share, "The new seasons will premiere alongside an expanding slate of series and films from today's biggest storytellers also debuting this fall on Apple TV+." This includes Peter Farrelly's latest film The Greatest Beer Run Ever starring Zac Efron. The film is making its global debut on Apple TV+ this Friday, Sept. 30.

Subscribers will also get Shantaram, "the new Apple Original starring Charlie Hunnam and based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts premiering on October 14." Next up is Causeway, "an acclaimed new Apple Original film starring and produced by Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence premiering in theaters and on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4." Finally, also on Nov. 4, Apple TV+ watchers will get Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, a new documentary feature about the singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and activist.

In a synopsis of Mythic Quest Season 3, Apple TV+ explains: "Returning for its highly anticipated 10-episode third season this fall, Mythic Quest is the workplace comedy from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz that follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game – they happen in the office. In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses' incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant – more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man."