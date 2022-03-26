Celebrity

Jennifer Lawrence’s Glamourous Penthouse Is Worth $12M, and It’s Easy to See Why

Jennifer Lawrence is done with New York City, and the penthouse she sold there is unbelievable. Like so many others during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lawrence avoided the dense city and sold her home there, according to a report by Variety. After a long sale process, the place ended up going in October of 2020 for $9.9 million.

Lawrence is one of the undisputed A-list stars of a generation, so it’s no surprise that she had an upscale place to stay in NYC. Still, knowing about the place and taking a virtual tour are two completely different experiences. Photos published TopTenRealEstateDeals.com show an entire floor of a skyscraper dedicated to one high-end home in a place where space is at an absolute premium. It’s in a famous building in Manhattan known as The Laurel in the Upper East Side neighborhood. Lawerence reportedly took a loss on the property, having bought it in 2016 for about $15.5 million.

Lawrence actually got her start in the entertainment industry in New York City when she and her family took a vacation there in 2006. A talent scout saw 14-year-old Lawrence and offered her an audition for a Los Angeles agency, and before long, she was an Oscar-winning actress.

This 4,000-square-foot home reflects that self-made success. Even if $12 million is a bit outside of your price range, it’s worth a look. Here is a peek inside Lawrence’s former NYC high-rise.

Living Room

(Photo: Compass Realty / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)
(Photo: Compass Realty / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Lawrence’s condo takes up two floors on the top of a 30-story building in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The living room is uniquely symmetrical for the city thanks to windows on each side — a rare treat in New York’s packed apartments.

Dining

(Photo: Compass Realty / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)
(Photo: Compass Realty / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Lawrence has a dining room table set up below a beautiful chandelier, and positioned just right to see the cityscape outside the massive windows. The space is open and flexible though, so buyers could rearrange as they please.

Kitchen

(Photo: Compass Realty / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)
(Photo: Compass Realty / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The “chef’s kitchen” in Lawrence’s apartment includes a wine fridge and commercial-grade appliances, which any home cook would envy. Even those who don’t cook might appreciate the sturdy construction, and once again, the view.

Breakfast Nook

A space just off the kitchen is designated as a breakfast nook — a quiet place for a quick meal besides the larger table. It’s easy to imagine an intimate gathering of friends lingering by the window and peering down at the city from above.

Bedroom

(Photo: Compass Realty / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Lawrence’s master bedroom opens onto the terrace for a quick trip outside, and is more spacious than most city-dwellers would dare hope for.

Master Bathroom

(Photo: Compass Realty / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The master bathroom attached to Lawrence’s bedroom spares no luxury with both a tub and a roomy shower stall. The double sinks also leave plenty of room for couples.

Terrace

(Photo: Compass Realty / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)
(Photo: Compass Realty / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The selling point of this penthouse may be the massive terrace, providing a rare breath of fresh air in the crowded city. It includes turf and shrubs from this view, not to mention some ideal outdoor dining scenery.

Terrace (cont.)

(Photo: Compass Realty / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)
(Photo: Compass Realty / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

More space on the prodigious terrace includes places for sunbathing, an oversized grill and seating for party hosting any time. The views are breathtaking, though for a recognizable face like Lawrence, they can be a double-edged sword in the city.

Game Room

(Photo: Compass Realty / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

A game room provides a quieter place to hunker down in Lawrence’s home for a game of pool or a simple conversation. Lawrence also has a ping pong table out on the terrace, so the space could be used in multiple ways.

