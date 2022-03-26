Jennifer Lawrence’s Glamourous Penthouse Is Worth $12M, and It’s Easy to See Why

Jennifer Lawrence is done with New York City, and the penthouse she sold there is unbelievable. Like so many others during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lawrence avoided the dense city and sold her home there, according to a report by Variety. After a long sale process, the place ended up going in October of 2020 for $9.9 million.

Lawrence is one of the undisputed A-list stars of a generation, so it’s no surprise that she had an upscale place to stay in NYC. Still, knowing about the place and taking a virtual tour are two completely different experiences. Photos published TopTenRealEstateDeals.com show an entire floor of a skyscraper dedicated to one high-end home in a place where space is at an absolute premium. It’s in a famous building in Manhattan known as The Laurel in the Upper East Side neighborhood. Lawerence reportedly took a loss on the property, having bought it in 2016 for about $15.5 million.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lawrence actually got her start in the entertainment industry in New York City when she and her family took a vacation there in 2006. A talent scout saw 14-year-old Lawrence and offered her an audition for a Los Angeles agency, and before long, she was an Oscar-winning actress.

This 4,000-square-foot home reflects that self-made success. Even if $12 million is a bit outside of your price range, it’s worth a look. Here is a peek inside Lawrence’s former NYC high-rise.

Living Room

Lawrence’s condo takes up two floors on the top of a 30-story building in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The living room is uniquely symmetrical for the city thanks to windows on each side — a rare treat in New York’s packed apartments.

Dining

Lawrence has a dining room table set up below a beautiful chandelier, and positioned just right to see the cityscape outside the massive windows. The space is open and flexible though, so buyers could rearrange as they please.

Kitchen

The “chef’s kitchen” in Lawrence’s apartment includes a wine fridge and commercial-grade appliances, which any home cook would envy. Even those who don’t cook might appreciate the sturdy construction, and once again, the view.

Breakfast Nook

A space just off the kitchen is designated as a breakfast nook — a quiet place for a quick meal besides the larger table. It’s easy to imagine an intimate gathering of friends lingering by the window and peering down at the city from above.

Bedroom

Lawrence’s master bedroom opens onto the terrace for a quick trip outside, and is more spacious than most city-dwellers would dare hope for.

Master Bathroom

The master bathroom attached to Lawrence’s bedroom spares no luxury with both a tub and a roomy shower stall. The double sinks also leave plenty of room for couples.

Terrace

The selling point of this penthouse may be the massive terrace, providing a rare breath of fresh air in the crowded city. It includes turf and shrubs from this view, not to mention some ideal outdoor dining scenery.

Terrace (cont.)

More space on the prodigious terrace includes places for sunbathing, an oversized grill and seating for party hosting any time. The views are breathtaking, though for a recognizable face like Lawrence, they can be a double-edged sword in the city.

Game Room

A game room provides a quieter place to hunker down in Lawrence’s home for a game of pool or a simple conversation. Lawrence also has a ping pong table out on the terrace, so the space could be used in multiple ways.