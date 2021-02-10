Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Complete Takeover of Wrexham Football Club

✖

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are officially owners of a soccer team. It was announced on Tuesday that the two actors have completed the takeover of Welsh club Wrexham, the third-oldest team in pro soccer. Both Reynolds and McElhenney celebrated the purchase on social media.

“Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham,” Reynolds and McElhenney said in a statement, as reported by the Associated Press.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

On Instagram, Reynolds posted a photo of him in Wrexham gear. And in the caption, the 44-year old actor wrote, "And away we go." McElhenney posted a photo of him and Reynolds on Twitter, toasting with a bottle of Aviation. The 43-year old actor also changed his Twitter name to Wrob McElhenney.

The @Wrexham_AFC handover is complete! We’re toasting with a limited-edition bottle of @AviationGin and I am rebranding as Wrob. Both of which I am apparently legally obligated to do as I've been informed Ryan now owns my life rights. My lawyer is currently looking into it. pic.twitter.com/f4fdpJtlIq — Wrob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 9, 2021

"Wrexham Supporters Trust now enters a new chapter, with thought required on the direction we take," Wrexham said in a statement. "We urge all supporters to unite behind our new owners, the Club and the team as they look to return Wrexham to the heights we have all dreamed of." It was announced in September that Reynolds and McElhenney were in talks to invest in Wrexham after board members voted in favor of allowing their bid to progress.

"As confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) voted in favor of the resolution,” read the team said in a statement at the time. "As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC. In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second special general meeting." Wrexham competes in the National League. Currently, the club has played in 21 matches this season and has won nine while losing seven and earning five draws. Wrexham is in seventh place with 32 points.