Apple TV+ Announces Big Price Hike

Apple TV+ is increasing its monthly subscription price once again.

The streamer, which boasts hit shows including Severance and The Morning Show, announced Thursday that it was hiking its price from $9.99 to $12.99 for U.S. subscribers — a 30% increase.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The annual cost for Apple TV+ will stay steady at $99.99, as will the pricing for the Apple One bundle, which starts at $19.95 a month.

The price increase will become effective in the U.S. and select international markets starting Aug. 21, with existing Apple TV+ subscribers seeing the higher prices reflected within 30 days of their next renewal date.

This is the streamer’s third price increase in as many years, as Apple most recently raised the cost in October 2023 from $6.99 to $9.99 per month. A year prior, the price was increased from its original 2019 $4.99 per month price to $6.99 per month.

Thursday, Apple stressed in its announcement that it does not include any ads in its streaming service, which does make it the only major streamer to not offer a less expensive, ad-supported plan.

“Since its launch, Apple TV+ has expanded its deep library of hundreds of Apple Originals, with thousands of hours of premium programming across genres and brand-new releases weekly — all ad-free,” the company said in a statement, as per Variety. “Subscribers can explore a rich offering of thrilling dramas, epic sci-fi, feel-good comedies and live sports.”

Apple also emphasized its upcoming fall premieres on Apple TV+, which include Season 4 of The Morning Show (Sept. 17), Season 5 of Slow Horses (Sept. 24), Pluribus (Nov. 7), and the original films Highest 2 Lowest (Sept. 5) and The Lost Bus (Oct. 3).

Apple TV+’s price increase comes not long after Netflix and Peacock also announced they would be hiking their subscription prices as well. In January, Netflix increased its standard plan with ads price from $6.99 to $7.99 per month, while Peacock raised its premium plus plan subscription fee in July from $13.99 per month to $16.99 per month.