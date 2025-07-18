Peacock Reveals Biggest Price Hike Ever: Here’s How Much a Subscription Will Cost

Streaming Peacock shows like Poker Face, The Traitors, and the upcoming The Office spinoff, The Paper, is about to get more expensive.

Beginning Wednesday, July 23, the NBCUniversal streamer will increase the price of all of its subscription tiers in what will mark not only the third price hike in three years, but also the biggest price increase yet, TVLine reported. A cheaper streaming tier, Peacock Select, will also be introduced.

Under the upcoming price hike, the cost of the ad-supported Peacock Premium will rise by $3 to $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year, more than doubling the original subscription cost at launch of $4.99 per month. Peacock Premium Plus, the most expensive subscription tier that allows for mostly ad-free streaming, will also increase by $3 from $13.99 to $16.99 per month, or from $139.99 to $169.99 per year.

New customers will see the price increases go into beginning July 23, while existing customers can anticipate seeing the increase beginning with bills issued on or after Friday, Aug. 22.

The price increases mark the largest Peacock has introduced since its launch back in July 2020. At launch, Peacock Premium cost just $4.99 per month, while the ad-free tier cost $9.99 per month. The streamer introduced its first-ever price hike in July 2023, increasing by $1 and $2 per month respectively, followed by a second price hike last year, which increased the cost of both subscription tiers by $2 per month.

With the upcoming price increases, Peacock’s ad-supported tier, the streamer’s most popular option, will cost more per month than Max, Hulu, and Disney+ with ads, as well as more than Prime Video’s stand-alone service. Peacock’s ad-supported tier will cost and $3 more than the ad-supported tiers at Netflix and Paramount+.

With the rising cost of subscriptions making cord cutting a less affordable option, Peacock will also introduce a lower-cost streaming tier. According to Vulture, Peacock Select, an ad-supported tier with a $7.99 per month price tag, will give subscribers access to select titles in the Peacock library, including next-day streaming of NBC and Bravo programs, week-daily Days of Our Lives episodes, and “a broad assortment of library titles.” However, Peacock originals are not included in the subscription tier, which is currently only a “test,” meaning it may eventually be pulled as a subscription option.

A Peacock subscription gives viewers access to thousands of hours of TV shows and films, including titles like Love Island: USA, Yellowstone, The Office, Parks and Recreation, That ’70s Show, 30 Rock, The Voice, Law & Order: SVU, and Chicago Fire. Later this year, subscribers will also have streaming access to NBA on NBC, Jurassic World Rebirth, How to Train Your Dragon, and Wicked: For Good.