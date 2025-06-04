‘Slow Horses’ Season 5 Release Date Revealed

The spies from Slough House return this fall.

Apple TV+ announced today that the fifth season of the Gary Oldman-starring espionage drama Slow Horses will return on September 24, with new episodes weekly. The series is already renewed for a sixth season, as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The darkly comedic thriller series, based on a group of novels by Mich Herron, revolves around “Slough House,” a home for MI5’s misfit agents who couldn’t crack it in the spycraft big leagues. Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the cranky genius tasked with watching over the bumbling 007 wannabes—all of whom ended up in the House after some sort of career-ending misstep. For his role, Oldman was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor at last year’s Emmys.

This season is adapted from the fifth book in the series, London Rules. Apple TV+’s official plot synopsis is as follows:

“In season five of “Slow Horses,” everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules – cover your back – always apply.”

Slow Horses has been critically acclaimed since its debut, but the hype for the series reached a fever pitch last year when the series was nominated for nine Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. It won one, for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. The series has also been nominated several times at the Golden Globes, including for Best Television Series and Best Actor.