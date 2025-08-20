Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Return in Tense ‘Morning Show’ Season 4 Trailer

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are ready to “blow it up” as The Morning Show returns for Season 4 on Apple TV+ this fall.

The Emmy-winning series’ Season 4 trailer dropped Wednesday ahead of the Sept. 17 premiere, picking up almost two years after the events of Season 3, as per Apple TV+.

“With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America,” the streamer teased. “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee and Jon Hamm will return for the 10-episode fourth season, with Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper and Boyd Holbrook joining the cast.

In the trailer, Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson declares herself a “firm believer in second chances” as she promises to make things right at UBN. Aniston’s Alex Levy is also looking for “a reset” with “a different company, a different culture.”

Meanwhile, Pittman’s Mia Jordan has some questions about how UBN is being pitched as “a feminist utopia where women lift each other up.” However, as Crudup’s network CEO Cory Ellison says, it seems like “the drama at the network is juicier than the drama on the network.”

Some of that drama comes from Bradley’s investigation into the network’s involvement in a cover-up where “people died” back when it was UBA — an investigation into which she enlists Duplass’ Chip Black.

“I’m shutting the story down,” Alex tells Bradley, who responds, “I have to do this, whether you like it or not.”

“To get what you want, you need to burn the house down,” says Cotillard’s Celine amid all the drama, which escalates to Alex claiming she’s being set up as footage of an FBI raid plays.

“Isn’t that why you did all of this?” Bradley asks Alex at the end of the trailer. “The cleaning of house? To make this place better?” In response, Alex simply answers, “You can’t clean a house if you’re about to blow it up.”

The Morning Show Season 4 premieres Sept. 17 on Apple TV+