‘Severance’ Season 3 Fate Revealed at Apple TV+

Praise Kier! Severance was just renewed for Season 3 on the heels of the Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller’s Season 2 finale.

Following the cliffhanger ending of Season 2, Apple TV+ announced on Friday, March 21, that the critically acclaimed series would return for a third season.

“Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” executive producer and director Ben Stiller said in a statement. “While I have no memory of this, I’m told making Season 3 will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.”

“The idea of getting to make more Severance with the greatest cast and crew on Earth is more thrilling to me than all the world’s finger traps combined,” series creator, writer and executive producer Dan Erickson added. “I can’t wait to continue spreading woe, frolic, dread and malice with these truly incredible people.”

Adam Scott, who stars in and executive produces Severance, continued in a statement of his own, “I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast & crew, Apple and the whole Severance team,” joking, “Oh hey also – not a huge deal – but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks.”

“What Ben, Dan, Adam and the talented cast and crew behind Severance have brought to the screen is undeniable magic in a bottle that has captivated audiences around the world,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “This undeniably brilliant series has brought back appointment viewing in a big way, and after this week’s finale, everyone has to know what happens next.”

Severance also stars Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Oscar winner Christopher Walken and Oscar and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette.

Severance‘s first season premiered in February 2022, snagging 14 Emmy nominations for its freshman season. Two months later, it was renewed for a second season, but fans waited nearly three years for Season 2 to premiere this January.



Stiller promised that viewers wouldn’t have to endure nearly as long of a wait for Season 3 on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast earlier this week, saying, “No, no, the plan is not—definitely not. No, the plan is not, and hopefully, we’ll be announcing what the plan is very soon. That will not be that.”