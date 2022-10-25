Anthony Anderson Meets Giant Snake in 'Oh Hell No... With Marlon Wayans' Exclusive Clip

Marlon Wayans will premiere a new show on Meta called Oh Hell No... With Marlon Wayans on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET. To kick the show off, Wayans will welcome Black-ish star, Anthony Anderson to face his fear of animals. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Oh Hell No, and it shows Anderson getting comfortable with a giant snake. Anderson was scared at first but seemed to enjoy his time with the animal.

"Marlon puts Anthony through a virtual, overnight camping experience to help him overcome his extreme fear of snakes & other animals," the official synopsis of the episode states. "Will he survive the night, or yell 'Oh Hell No!' halfway through?"

Oh Hell No is hosted by Wayans who is putting his celebrity friends through some interesting virtual challenges. The official synopsis of the show started that Wayans "is challenging a few of his friends to go face to face with their biggest fears in VR! These immersive experiences have them screaming, crying, jumping, ...and of course, saying 'Oh Hell No!'" Along with Anderson, the guests who will be on the show will be Kelly Rowland, Bryce Hall, Nikki Bella & Brie Bella, Loren Gray, and Loni Love and the fears they will face include phasmophobia (ghosts), galeophobia (ocean/sharks), aerophobia (flying), acrophobia (heights) and claustrophobia (confined spaces).

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the hilarious and talented Marlon Wayans as he brings his closest friends face-to-face with their fears thanks to the power of virtual reality," Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming, Meta, said in a statement. "We're excited to partner with Jesse Collins Entertainment to bring these immersive experiences to life using Meta Quest 2."

Anderson, 52, is known for his role as Andre "Dre" Johnson on the hit ABC series Black-ish which ended earlier this year. But before starring on the show, Anderson appeared in several series such as NYPD Blue, The Shield, Entourage, Veronica Mars, Hang Time and Law & Order. Additionally, Anderson appeared in his share of films like Romeo Must Die, Kingdom Come, Scary Movie 3, Scary Movie 4, The Departed and Beats. Fans can see Anderson on Oh Hell No on Wayans' Facebook Page and his Instagram page on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET. Meta Quest 2 users can experience what the guest on the show by using Meta Quest TV.