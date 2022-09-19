Anthony Anderson Teases 'Black-ish' Reunion Following Show's Finale (Exclusive)

The hit ABC series Black-ish came to an end earlier this year after being on the air for eight seasons. With the way television is going, it wouldn't be surprising if the series were rebooted or returned for a reunion show in the foreseeable future. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Black-ish star and executive producer Anthony Anderson teased the idea of bringing the show back since he loved being part of it.

"I would love to be up for a reunion or reboot of the show," Anderson exclusively told PopCulture. "Eight years, some of the best times of my life was spent on that show over the course of eight years and 176 episodes. I got to watch young actors, young men and women grow from childhood to womanhood and manhood. And yeah, I would love to have a reunion show years down the line to see where these young men and women are and in their life and in their career at that time."

(Photo: Richard Cartwright)

Anderson played Andre "Dre" Johnson Sr. in Black-ish, and the show follows him and his family as they deal with personal and sociopolitical issues. Black-ish also starred Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin. The show was so successful it led to two spinoffs — Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. Grown-ish airs on Freeform and is currently in its fifth season. Mixed-ish is a prequel to Black-ish and aired on ABC from 2019 to 2021.

Anderson revealed that the best thing about working on Black-ish was the dialogue the show was able to spark. "The social commentary that we made," Anderson said. "Dealing with current events that affect us as a people and as a culture and giving our perspective and point of view from a black family living in America. That is what I take away from it. And that was the best part of doing our show for me, just having a point of view of things that affect us all and creating dialogue in a conversation for those who may not understand or identify with it."

Black-ish received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations during its run. Anderson earned 11 Emmy nominations, two Golden Globe nominations and eight NAACP Image Awards for his role in Black-ish.