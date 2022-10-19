Marlon Wayans Takes Guests on Virtual Reality Ride in 'Oh Hell No...With Marlon Wayans' Trailer

Marlon Wayans is taking a few of his friends on a wild virtual reality ride in his new series on Meta. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, a new series called Oh Hell No... with Marlon Wayans will premiere on Oct. 26, and the trailer for the show was just released. Wayans will put guests to the test by facing their fears in the VR world.

As the synopsis states, Wayans is the host and executive producer of the series and "is challenging a few of his friends to go face to face with their biggest fears in VR! These immersive experiences have them screaming, crying, jumping, ...and of course, saying 'Oh Hell No!'" The synopsis also said, "Guests who will appear on the show and experience their fears in virtual reality on Meta Quest 2 include Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Bryce Hall, Nikki Bella & Brie Bella, Loren Gray, and Loni Love as they tackle their fears of phasmophobia (ghosts), galeophobia (ocean/sharks), aerophobia (flying), acrophobia (heights), claustrophobia (confined spaces), and zoophobia (animals)."

Oh Hell No... with Marlon Wayans will feature six episodes and debut on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on Wayans' Facebook and Instagram Pages. Additionally, Meta Quest 2 users can view the series on Meta Quest TV. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the hilarious and talented Marlon Wayans as he brings his closest friends face-to-face with their fears thanks to the power of virtual reality," Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming, Meta, said in a statement.

"We're excited to partner with Jesse Collins Entertainment to bring these immersive experiences to life using Meta Quest 2."

"There's nothing more fun than horror, pranking, and scaring friends," Wayans said in a statement. "This show has all the above." Wayans, 50, is staying busy as he's starring in the new Netflix film The Curse of Bridge Hallow along with his new series on Meta. He is also set to star in the upcoming Ben Affleck and Matt Damon film that's about Nike's pursuit of Michael Jordan. Previously, Wayans, who is known for starring in The WB series The Wayans Brothers with his brother Marlon in the 1990s, was recently featured in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect opposite Jennifer Hudson.