Another 'Bridgerton' Star Sparks Exit Rumors After Singing Onto New Project

Could another Bridgerton cast member be leaving the hit Netflix series? Just months after the show underwent a major cast shakeup with the announcement that Regé-Jean Page would not be returning as Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett in Season 2, series star Phoebe Dynevor has sparked concern that she will be leaving Bridgerton after the upcoming season following her latest career development.

On Tuesday, Deadline confirmed the actress, who starred as Daphne Bridgerton, signed a deal to executive-produce and star in Amazon's adaptation of Exciting Times. Based on Irish writer Naoise Dolan's debut novel, the series explores contemporary romance with a twist and is described as "bracingly intelligent, hilarious and raw." Dynevor is reportedly in talks to star as Ava, the main character. Ava is "an Irish transplant abroad teaching English grammar to wealthy children, who becomes entangled in a love triangle with banker Julian and lawyer Edith." Given that Dynevor is set to both star in and executive produce, the series will consume a significant amount of her time and could potentially signal a future departure from Bridgerton.

Although there has been no confirmation from either Dynevor or Netflix that she will be exiting the series, the theory isn't that far-fetched. As Dynevor ventures into other projects, Bridgerton is venturing onto other love stories. Season 1 of the hit show, which garnered more than 82 million household views within the first month of its premiere, focused on Daphne's first season on the dating scene and her blossoming and heated romance with Simon. Season 2 is set to shift focus to another Bridgerton family member: Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton brother. Season 2 will closely follow the material in The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Julia Quinn's series. Dynevor is confirmed to return in Season 2, though her role will not be as prominent as it was in Season 1 given the storyline. Her involvement beyond Season 2 is unknown.

Should Dynevor exit Bridgerton, she would be following Page's exit. A fan-favorite, Page was confirmed in April not to be returning. The show's very own Lady Whistledown made the announcement, sharing that the show would "bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings." Page has since landed a starring role on The Saint for Paramount Pictures. He will also executive produce. As for Bridgerton Season 2, filming is currently underway in the U.K., though a premiere date has not yet been confirmed. The series has already been picked up for two additional seasons, with Netflix also having ordered a spinoff to center on a young Queen Charlotte.