'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page's First Starring Role Since Netflix Hit Revealed

Bridgerton alum Rege-Jean Page has scored his first lead role since announcing his exit from the Netflix series. Deadline reveals the actor will star in and executive produce another iteration of The Saint for Paramount Pictures. Lorenzo DiBonaventura, Brad Krevoy, and Mark Vahradian will produce alongside Page. Kwame Kwei-Armah is attached as the writer. Robert Evans, the late producer of the 1997 film starring Val Kilmer, will also receive a producer credit.

The series was first created in the 1960s as a popular UK TV show starring Roger Moore. Based in part on the 1920s novels written by Leslie Charteris, the show follows Simon Templar (aka The Saint) –– a thief for hire with good intentions whose job sends him traveling around the globe on an undisclosed adventure. The outlet reports that this new chapter will be a reimagined spin on the character and the working universe.

Further information as to who will direct the picture has yet to be released –– but, it is speculated that Dexter Fletcher, who's currently directing and executive producing The Offer for Paramount+, will join the project. Paramount Motion Picture Group president Emma Watts has reportedly been into Page since seeing his breakout performance on the Shonda Rhimes series, making sure to grab the star for the studios' untitled Dungeons and Dragons project where he will star alongside Chris Pine.

Page spoke out in April regarding his exit. "The ride of a lifetime," the 31-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram post. "It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family — not just on-screen, but off-screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans — it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing." While it's unclear what Season 2 of the Netflix show will entail, Lady Whistledown promises the sophomore season will show that Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) "will remain a devoted wife and sister" to the Viscount, and will explore "the upcoming social season and what it has to offer" which includes "more intrigue and romance than [viewers] may be able to bear." She added: "Season One was just the tip of the Bridgerton iceberg, just you wait to see what we have in store... And you can trust me, I would know after all."