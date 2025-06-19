‘Sex and the City’ Star Sarah Jessica Parker Slams Carrie Bradshaw Haters

Sarah Jessica Parker is over the Carrie Bradshaw hate. The Sex and the City star has finally clapped back at her critics.

“There’s a sentiment that she’s frustrated or she’s selfish or she makes poor decisions or she doesn’t manage her money,” the actress shared on the June 18 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. “All of that has been true over the course of the last 25 years.”

Despite Carries’ flaws, which are also shown on the HBO spinoff And Just Like That, she says her famed character is “hugely loyal, decent, reliable, a really good friend, generous, available, present, comforting, giving of herself in big and small ways that are private and public to her and among her friends.”

The actress — whose character leaned on her close group of friends Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) in the series — is more understanding about fans’ frustration regarding her tumultuous romance with Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

“If I were watching her and if I were her friend,” she added, noting “and I would see a misstep or see her keep repeating something, however she was choosing to deal with Big, I’m sure I would feel frustration.” As the character has aged, Parker says she has grown more understanding and empathetic of her character, saying, “I want all of it.”

She also believes sexism is a contributing factor to the hate, noting The Sopranos’ mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), who was the head of a ruthless crime family, calling him “a deeply flawed man.” She says Bradshaw, however, doesn’t get the same treatment for “having an affair with a married man.”

Parker says her love for Bradshaw is forever, saying, “I admired that she was scrappy. She was a little survivor.” She notes that though Bradshaw wasn’t “always making smart choices” and was “falling short of being the best friend or the best girlfriend or her best self, I was very happy that they were writing her that way.”