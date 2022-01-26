Amazon Prime Series Renewed for Season 2

Jason Stuart and Mitch Hara are returning for another outing of Amazon Prime’s outrageous dark comedy SMOTHERED. The series has officially been renewed for a second season, with the nine-episode SMOTHERED Season 2 currently in pre-production and principal photography on the show’s sophomore run scheduled to begin in February. According to Amazon, the renewal is part of Amazon Prime’s strategy to amplify the comedy side of LGBTQ voices and stories for its global audience.”

Originally premiering in 2019, the Amazon series centers around the entitled baby boomer-aged gay couple Randy and Ralph. No longer able to stand each other but unable to afford a divorce, they attempt to salvage their relationship by going to couples therapy, leading to “a hysterical, psychotic exploration of love, crashing to bits like cheap china from Olive Garden.” In Season 2, Randy and Ralph still can’t stand each other and still can’t afford to get a divorce. Per the official Season 2 synopsis, “It’s going to take a lot more than the Jewish mafia, harebrained shrinks, and heavy meds to keep them together before they kill each other and everyone else!”

According to a GoFundMe page created by Stuart and Hara to “help to cover just the hard production costs for our crew and unavoidable expenses,” Season 2 will consist of “9 new episodes ranging from 6 to10 minutes with an eclectic roster of guest stars that are way more famous than we are!” The duo said they are “so excited; the script is shockingly brilliant, side-splitting, and heartbreaking.”

In addition to Stuart and Hara returning as Randy and Ralph, the SMOTHERED Season 2 cast is set to include Amanda Bearse (Bros, Married With Children), Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye, Country Malibu), Bobby Costanzo (Friends), Aida Rodriguez (HBO Max Comedy Special: Fighting Words), Armand Fields (Queer As Folk), Debra Wilson (Mad TV, Star Wars Jedi), Krishna Smitha (Morning Show), Byron Quiros (General Hospital), Samantha Tan (Fresh Off the Boat), Carole Ita White (Laverne & Shirley), Jasper Cole (American Horror Story), Ellen Gerstein (Better Things), Nic Few (CHIPS), Carole Goldman (ER), Kareem Ferguson (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Roland Ruiz (Boyhood), Peter Pasco (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Ivan Davila (Bones), Linna Carter (The Hunger Games Fan Film), and Karen Tarleton (Grey’s Anatomy). Carlyle King is set to helm the upcoming season, marking her television debut.

SMOTHERED has been nominated for several awards, including three Emmys and three Queertie awards, and was also voted “Fan Favorite” in several festivals and platforms all over Europe. Season 1 of the series is available on Amazon Prime (which you can subscribe to here), Revry, Youtube, and Apple TV.