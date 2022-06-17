Adam Sandler Film Continues to Dominate Netflix Global Charts

A new Adam Sandler movie continues to dominate the Netflix global charts. The Netflix original film Hustle is on top of the Global Top 10 charts as it has recorded nearly 85 million hours viewed. Hustle premiered on Netflix last week and has received strong reviews from critics and fans.

In the film, Sandler plays Stanley Sugarman, a scout for the Philadelphia 76er who discovers Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez) a recruit from Spain who has superstar abilities but is rough around the edges. Hustle includes various NBA superstars and legends such as Julius Erving, Kenny Smith, Aaron Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Charles Barkley, Trae Young and Anthony Edwards who plays Kermit Willis. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Edwards, who talked about his role in Hustle.

"His talent is very similar to mine, but I don't talk no trash out there, so that was new to me," Edwards exclusively told PopCulture. I was just excited to be a part of it, man. It was a dream come true for me." And when asked if he enjoyed playing the villain, Edwards said, "Yeah, for sure. But if I would shoot more movies, I wouldn't say I want to be the villain. I want to be the hero sometimes. I'm just playing. It's all right. Nah, I ain't tripping. It's just a movie. But it was dope, man. Adam Sandler is a great person, man, for sure."

PopCulture also caught up with Hernangómez, who revealed he didn't want to be in the movie at first. "My agent asked me to do the castings before COVID hits, three or four or five months before COVID hits," he exclusively told PopCulture. "And I told them no. I mean, I didn't want to do it. I mean, I don't want to waste time in something like this. It's not my dream. I was focused on basketball and I was happy with it."

Hustle also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Jordan Hull, Heidi Gardner and Jaleel White. Hustle is the eighth Sandler original Netflix special, with the other seven being The Ridiculous Six, Hubie Halloween, The Week Of, The Do-Over, Murder Mystery, Sandy Wexler and 100% Fresh. He just finished filming an upcoming Netflix movie Murder Mystery 2.