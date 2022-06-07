'Hustle' Star Juancho Hernangómez Explains Why He Didn't Want to Be in Netflix Film (Exclusive)

✖

Adam Sandler's new film Hustle will premiere on Netflix on June 8, and one NBA player will be making his acting debut. NBA star Juancho Hernangómez plays the role of Bo Cruz in Hustle and shares multiple scenes with Sandler. However, when Hernangómez, 26, spoke exclusively to PopCulture.com, he never wanted to be in the film.

"My agent asked me to do the castings before COVID hits, three or four or five months before COVID hits," he exclusively told PopCulture. "And I told them no. I mean, I didn't want to do it. I mean, I don't want to waste time in something like this. It's not my dream. I was focused on basketball and I was happy with it." Hernangómez went on to say that it was his sister who convinced him to try out for the role. "And at the end, we did it," Hernangómez continued. "And I don't know how or what they see or what they like, but I keep doing castings and they get me the role."

(Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix)

Bo Cruz is a basketball player from overseas who is discovered by Sandler's character, Stanley Sugarman, who is a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers. Throughout the film, Bo and Stanley develop a relationship as both are looking to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA. And while Hernangómez initially had no interest in being in the movie, he enjoyed the experience.

"It was a [once in a] lifetime experience," Hernangómez said. "It was great. I enjoy so much. .... I didn't even know how they make movies. I went there to open [my] mind, to learn from everybody. I was really surprised how hard they work for making a movie. I just enjoy the journey so much. I mean, I embrace it and I enjoy it."

Hernangómez also loved working with Sandler. "It was great. From the first day, we feel that connection, he said. "We got really good connection, like close to family connection. He's like my dad, I'm like his older son. We enjoy it so much every single day. We spent two months together. We didn't have any bad days. We just love each other. I mean, he loves basketball. He's a fan. He played basketball. We play pickup games at his place. I went to his home. We played golf together. ... I feel like that's the reason Bo and Stanley have that good chemistry because in real life, we got a great feeling."