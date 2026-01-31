ABC’s Newest Hit Show Ranks High on Hulu’s Chart This Week

ABC’s newest series is climbing the charts on Hulu.

As of this weekend, 9-1-1: Nashville is No. 3 on the Disney-owned streamer, coincidentally just behind 9-1-1, which is No. 2.

The 9-1-1 spinoff, from EPs Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani, premiered in October. Much like its predecessors, 9-1-1: Nashville follows a group of first responders at a busy fire station, this time in Nashville. The series stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Cashaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, Hailey Kilgore, and Hunter McVey.

(Disney/Jake Giles Netter) HAILEY KILGORE, JUANI FELIZ, HUNTER MCVEY

According to Deadline, Nashville’s premiere brought in 19.29 million cross-platform viewers in 35 days, increasing 414% from the initial live + same-day audience of 3.75 million. As of now, it’s unknown if Nashville will be renewed or canceled, but it’s been pretty steady in ratings and is on par with lead-in 9-1-1. With networks already beginning to make decisions about the 2026-27 season, it’s possible it might not be long until its fate is revealed.

Meanwhile, 9-1-1: Nashville has already had an exciting first season, which is about halfway through. The series has seen some intense emergencies, such as fire tornadoes, broken waterslides, cyber-attacks, and a few near-death experiences for some main characters. Upcoming, fans can look forward to a 20-foot fireball emergency and even a crossover with 9-1-1. McVey spoke to PopCulture.com about the upcoming crossover, which will see 9-1-1’s Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman teaming up with the 113.

“I can’t tease too much. I will tell you that Oliver and Ryan are two fantastic individuals, and to just be able to spend the week filming that crossover episode with them was such a pleasure,” he shared. “They were so genuine, so welcoming, so supportive of me. And there were a lot of conversations that got into more than just what we were doing in front of the cameras in terms of life and the universe and spirituality and people and relationships.”

(Disney/Jake Giles Netter) CHRIS O’DONNELL, MICHAEL PROVOST

“I felt very lucky to be able to converse with them, especially two people who have done nine seasons of this and just feel welcomed with open arms by them,” McVey continued. “So I can’t wait to continue that relationship. But in terms of the crossover itself, it is not all sunshine and rainbows for that episode. There’s a little bit of beef back and forth. I’ll tell you that much.”

9-1-1: Nashville is currently on another hiatus, but rest assured, the series will be back on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.