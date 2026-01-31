5 Hulu Shows Everyone’s Watching This Weekend

Hulu has some of broadcast TV’s biggest hits, so they’re also drawing a lot of eyeballs on the streaming platform.

Four of ABC’s top shows are high on the chart right now, as is one Hulu Original.

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (Jan. 31, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about them.

5. Tell Me Lies

Official Synopsis: “Lucy starts her freshman year at Baird College, where an unexpected

turn of events during Welcome Week flips her life upside down.”

4. High Potential

Official Synopsis: “Morgan, a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind, helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec. Together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.”

3. 9-1-1: Nashville

Official Synopsis: “A high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.”

2. 9-1-1

Official Synopsis: “Procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.”

1. Grey’s Anatomy

Official Synopsis: “Meet Meredith Grey, a brilliant first-year surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. Together with her fellow residents-in-training, Meredith navigates her way through the daily traumas and social landmines of life inside the hospital and out in the real world.”