‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Character Left Seriously Injured in Barbed Wire Cliffhanger

As if 9-1-1: Nashville didn’t have enough near-death experiences.

The first half of the spinoff’s first season ended on a major cliffhanger that saw one character getting hurt with barbed wire.

In Thursday’s midseason finale, “Good Southern Manors,” the City of Nashville was hit with an unexpected cyber-attack that left devices going haywire, including the tornado sirens. And it just so happened to go off when Blythe (Jessica Capshaw) was riding her horse. Sirens and horses do not mix well, as the animal went nuts, and despite Blythe trying to get it under control, she fell off and hit a barbed wire fence. The last shot that fans got of Blythe was her unconscious and bleeding.

Fans won’t know until Jan. 8 when the show returns for its winter premiere what that aftermath will look like, but showrunner Rashad Raisani told TVLine that Blythe is in for quite the fight. “Jessica [Capshaw] has so much grit, and I think because she’s so polished and beautiful and sophisticated and intelligent, people don’t see her inner toughness and tenacity coming,” he explained. “I wanted to show the audience what Blythe is made of, so that’s where her story is going to come from.

Already 9-1-1: Nashville has kept fans on the edge of their seats with some pretty intense moments involving a tornado, lightning, a car crash, and that’s only involving the main characters. Since the spinoff is still in its first season, it’s hard to predict how things will go with Blythe, but it does sound like she won’t be walking away so easily when the series returns in the new year.

As for the cyber-attack on Nashville, the storyline is reminiscent of the one that played out on 9-1-1 back in Season 5, because it’s the same group of hackers who were never caught. It should be interesting to see how this goes and if Nashville is able to do what 9-1-1 couldn’t. Be sure to tune in to the winter premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, following the winter premiere of 9-1-1. All episodes of both shows are streaming now on Hulu. There will be a lot to look forward to in the new year, and fans won’t want to miss it.