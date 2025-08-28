‘A Man on the Inside’ Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed at Netflix

Netflix comedy A Man on the Inside will be returning soon for its second season.

TVLine reports that Season 2 of the Ted Danson-led series premieres on Nov. 20 with all eight episodes.

Per Netflix, in the new season, Danson’s Charles Nieuwendyk is eager to take on another big case, and he gets his chance when Wheeler College president Jack Berenger (Max Greenfield) is targeted by a mysterious blackmailer, and he enlists Charles to go undercover as a professor. While Charles “finds no shortage of possible suspects,” his attention gets diverted by “free-spirited” music teacher Mona (Mary Steenburgen).

A Man on the Inside. (L to R) Mary Steenburgen as Mona, Ted Danson as Charles in episode 201 of A Man on the Inside. Cr. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix © 2025

Elsewhere, Charles’ daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) is “inspired by the changes in her father and uncovers a long-ignored passion.” Meanwhile, PI Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) embarks on her “own journey of growth as she reconnects with an important figure from her past.”

Created by Michael Schur and also starring Stephanie Beatriz, Gary Cole, and Jason Mantzoukas, A Man on the Inside premiered on Netflix last November and became an instant hit. It has a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was renewed for Season 2 less than a month after its launch. Additionally, Danson was nominated for a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance as Charles.

“We are thrilled to make another season of A Man on the Inside, starring young up-and-comer Ted Danson,” Schur wrote at the time of the renewal. “From our partners at Netflix and Universal TV to the writers, cast, and crew, it’s a truly exceptional team of talented and lovely people, with one notable exception (young up-and-comer Ted Danson, who’s kind of a nightmare).”

A Man on the Inside. (L to R) Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Emily, Eugene Cordero as Joel in episode 203 of A Man on the Inside. Cr. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix © 2025

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Vice President of Comedy Series, added, “A Man on The Inside found that sweet spot between funny, authentic, and heartfelt, resonating across generations, and we are excited to continue this story with Mike, Ted, Universal Television, and the entire team.”

Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, said, “A Man on the Inside is equal parts charming, emotional, and funny with a brilliant cast that has made the first season such a delight. A massive thanks to Mike, Ted, the cast and crew, and Netflix for giving us even more reasons to laugh, shed a tear, and definitely call our families.”

A Man on the Inside Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 20. The first season is streaming now.