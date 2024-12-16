Ted Danson’s ‘A Man on the Inside’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has another comedic hit on its hands, and it’s doubling down. The streaming service has ordered A Man on the Inside Season 2, according to a press release. The comedy series stars Ted Danson in his latest TV success after starring in beloved shows like Cheers, Becker, The Good Place and Mr. Mayor.

Danson earned a Golden Globe nomination for playing Charles, who takes a job as an assistant for a private investigator (Lilah Richcreek Estrada). Charles moves into an assisted living facility to investigate a jewelry theft. However, he does more than just investigate the case, as he inadvertently grows close to the residents, who are played by a cast of beloved actors such as Sally Struthers and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Promotional art for ‘A Man on the Inside’ Season 2 featuring Ted Danson (Credit: Netflix)

It’s unclear who will return for Season 2 outside of Danson, though it’s safe to assume Estrada and Mary Elizabeth Ellis, who plays Charles’ daughter Emily, would be brought back. With Charles’ case at the retirement community wrapped up by the end of Season 1, it’s unclear if they could bring back some characters, including Didi, the community manager that Stephanie Beatriz plays. The show is inspired by the documentary The Mole Agent.

Michael Schur Reacts to A Man on the Inside Season 2 Renewal

(L to R) Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Julie, Ted Danson as Charles in episode 108 of ‘A Man on the Inside’ (Credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

Creator Michael Schur (The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) took a jestful jab at Danson in the reaction to the news, while Netflix and Universal Television execs hyped up the show’s success.

“We are thrilled to make another season of A Man on the Inside, starring young up-and-comer Ted Danson,” Schur wrote. “From our partners at Netflix and Universal TV to the writers, cast, and crew, it’s a truly exceptional team of talented and lovely people, with one notable exception (young up-and-comer Ted Danson, who’s kind of a nightmare).”

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Vice President of Comedy Series added, “A Man on The Inside found that sweet spot between funny, authentic and heartfelt, resonating across generations, and we are excited to continue this story with Mike, Ted, Universal Television and the entire team.”

Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, also sounded off, saying, “A Man on the Inside is equal parts charming, emotional and funny with a brilliant cast that has made the first season such a delight. A massive thanks to Mike, Ted, the cast and crew, and Netflix for giving us even more reasons to laugh, shed a tear and definitely call our families.”