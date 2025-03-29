Ted Danson’s Wife Mary Steenburgen Joins ‘A Man on the Inside’ Season 2

Ted Danson’s Netflix series A Man on the Inside is gearing up for Season 2, and his wife, Mary Steenburgen, is joining the fun.

The streamer announced in a press release that the Academy Award and Golden Globe winner will join the second season of the critically acclaimed comedy as Mona Margadoff, a former musician who factors heavily in the case Charles is trying to solve.

Premiering last November, A Man on the Inside centers on Danson’s Charles Nieuwendyk, a retired college professor who takes a job as an assistant for a private investigator (Lilah Richcreek Estrada). He goes undercover at an assisted living facility to investigate a jewelry theft, and there, he grows close to the residents, played by Sally Struthers and Stephen McKinley Henderson, among others. The main cast also includes Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Didi, the managing director at the facility.

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

A Man on the Inside will mark the couple’s latest project that they’ve done together. Danson and Steenburgen, who have been married since 1995, also previously worked on Pontiac Moon, Gulliver’s Travels, Ink, and It Must Be Love together. Additionally, A Man on the Inside is also the latest show of Danson’s that Steenburgen has guest starred on, following Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mr. Mayor, and The Good Place.

Meanwhile, Steenburgen can most recently be seen in the television movie Bulldozer. Other credits include Book Club: The Next Chapter, Nightmare Alley, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and its Christmas movie, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, Bless the Harts, Happiest Season, and Grace and Frankie. Upcoming, she can soon be seen in the Western film Last Train to Fortune with Malcolm McDowell, Bernadette Peters, and M.C. Gainey, as well as the comedy films Let’s Have Kids! and The Dink.

As of now, it’s unknown when Season 2 of A Man on the Inside will premiere, but it seems like the series is well on its way for the new season. It will be exciting to see Steenburgen join her husband on screen once again, and it sounds like she will prove to be a valuable asset for him. It’s possible she won’t be the only new addition for the new season, and there is no telling who else will join and what the plot will be about. In the meantime, fans can watch the first season of A Man on the Inside now on Netflix.