A Robert Downey Jr. comedy has found its way to Netflix’s Top 10 list. The Oscar-winning actor’s 2010 black comedy road film Due Date is No. 10 for movies in the U.S. as of today, Jan. 15, coming in just behind Rush Hour 3. It’s just one of two RDJ films on Netflix, alongside the Netflix Original “Sr.” a documentary examining the careers and relationship between the Marvel actor and his late father, Robert Downey Sr.

Directed by Todd Phillips and from Warner Bros. Pictures, Due Date centered on Downey’s Peter Highman, who has to get across the country to Los Angeles in time for the birth of his child and is forced to road-trip with an aspiring actor played by Zach Galifianakis. Michelle Monaghan, Juliette Lewis, and Jamie Foxx also star in the film, which made $211.8 million at the box office on a $65 million budget. While the film didn’t receive great reviews, that didn’t seem to matter since it turned into a box office success and continues to be a favorite 14 years later.

As for the other movies currently in Netflix’s Top 10, leading the list is the new original French film Ad Vitam, starring Guillaume Canet, Stéphane Caillard, Nassim Lyes, Zita Hanrot, Alexis Manenti, and Johan Heldenbergh. Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me round out the Top 3, followed by Rush Hour, Hotel Transylvania 2, The Age of Adaline, Rush Hour 2, The Secret Life of Pets, and Rush Hour 3. There is quite a variety of shows in the Top 10, between foreign, animated, comedy, drama, and action.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. is remaining plenty busy these days. He most recently starred in the Max mini series The Sympathizer and will be making his long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2026 and 2027 for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, respectively, as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom. He has several other projects in the works, including Sherlock Holmes 3 and Pinocchio, to name a few.

It’s unknown how long Due Date will be on Netflix for, but it seems to be holding its own for now. Even though it’s been almost 15 years, it’s clear that many fans still enjoy the film and it’s probably only just a matter of time before more of RDJ films hit the streaming platform.