Gru and the Minions are taking over Netflix once again. The Despicable Me franchise is dominating the Netflix chart right now, but there are some throwback adult comedies are rising up the charts.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

Official Synopsis: “Days before his pregnant wife’s due date, Peter lands on the “no-fly” list, forcing him to drive across the country with an irritating slacker.”

4. Rush Hour

Official Synopsis: “A wisecracking LAPD cop grudgingly agrees to keep an eye on a detective flown in from Hong Kong to find a Chinese ambassador’s kidnapped daughter.”

3. Ad Vitam

Official Synopsis: “When he and his pregnant wife are attacked in their home, a former elite agent becomes trapped in a deadly manhunt tied to his own painful past.”

2. Despicable Me

Official Synopsis: “Vying to be ‘World’s Greatest Villain,’ Gru and his crew of hilarious minions plot the crime of the century: steal the moon – but he meets his match when three little girls steal his heart.”

1. Despicable Me 2

Official Synopsis: “Gru, his adorable girls, and the Minions are back in this comedy blockbuster where this super-dad finds himself balancing fatherhood with his secret agent role in the Anti-Villain League.”