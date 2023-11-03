Marvel Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Original Avengers

Marvel is reportedly considering bringing back some of the original MCU Avengers, ahead of the release of its next film, The Marvels. According to Variety, Marvel Studios bosses have discussed the possibility of finding a way to get Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow back into the cinematic mix, despite their deaths in Avengers: Endgame. The report does not seem to include Chris Evan's Steve Rogers/Captain America, who also exited the franchise with Endgame, although his character was still alive.

IGN notes that the aforementioned actors would likely come with high salaries, which could be a deterrent for Marvel Studios considering the company is reportedly in a tough position financially, at this time. Per Variety, Downey Jr. alone had a $25 million upfront salary for Iron Man 3, and that's not even taking into consideration the revenue percentage he negotiated. The outlet does go on to note that Marvel has not "committed" to the proposal, as it's still being pondered.

While Downey Jr. has never explicitly ruled out a return to MCU, it was looking less and less likely Johansson would ever come back, as she had brought a lawsuit against the company for breach of contract. After the case was settled, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased that Johansson was in talks for a top-secret Marvel project. While speaking to reporters at an American Cinematheque tribute for Johansson in 2021, Feige revealed how they are "already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow related, top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer."

"Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time," he said per THR. Additionally, Feige praised Johansson's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, heralding her as an anchor of the media franchise. "As Marvel's Studios first and longest-running female hero, Scarlett has stood her ground amongst a sea of men – many named Chris – and paved the way for so many other characters in the MCU: Carol Danvers, Wanda Maximoff, Shuri, Jennifer Walters, Monica Rambeau, Kamala Khan, just to name but a few," he said. "Scarlett embodied Natasha brilliantly over an incredible action-packed period spanning 11 years, eight films featuring countless stunts and fight scenes, a Civil War, and Infinity War and dozens of different hairstyles, all culminating in one of the MCU's most anticipated stand-alone movies, Black Widow."